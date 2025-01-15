Leicester vs Arsenal: Gunners Aim to Solidify Top-Four Position 

Leicester welcome Arsenal to the King Power on Saturday, 15th February. Arsenal will want to remain in the Premier League hunt and are the firm favourites for this fixture, per the online football betting sites.

Arteta’s side has attracted much criticism but given their balance and diversified attacking approach, these assertions haven’t been able to hold much water.

We are heading to the business end of the League; every game is vital, and both teams will be fully aware of this.

Premier League Standings – Arsenal’s Position in the Top Four

Arsenal and Leicester find themselves in very different situations in the league this season. Leicester is in a scrap while Arsenal have managed to keep in touch with Liverpool at the summit. The gap between them and their opponents is nearing 34 points!

Important Players for Arsenal

Bukayo Saka

Saka has been sidelined due to surgery on his hamstring, but the English talent is nearing a return to the starting lineup and everyone associated with the club will no doubt be hoping he finds his form again for the run to the end of the season.

Gabriel Jesus

Jesus has certainly taken the opportunity to return to the Arsenal starting XI with both hands and feet! Since the attacking requirements fell onto his shoulders he has led the Arsenal attack with devastating accuracy, however, his season appears to be over, also due to injury.

Martin Ødegaard

His brilliance has been on display for all to see throughout the season this year. It is simple, Arsenal is far better with him in the team since his return from injury.

Tactical Analysis

Under Mikel Arteta Arsenal have been incredibly direct in their attacking approach. They enjoy a host of pace and creativity high up the pitch which puts pressure on opposing defensive lines. Furthermore, they are a threat from set plays which only add to their threat in open play which makes it difficult to see how Leicester can hurt them.

The Foxes have shown glimpses of brilliance under Ruud van Nistelrooy…but until they become a side difficult to break down, they will always run into trouble.

Match Prediction: Arsenal to Win

Arsenal have enjoyed a really good campaign this year. Yes, they have missed players like Bukayo Saka when they have been injured, but for the most part, this squad of players has restored belief in the Emirates and the manager.

Arsenal will know they are not out of the title race and if they can secure another three points here, they remain relevant with Liverpool as we approach the final few weeks of the season!