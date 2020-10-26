Leicester warm up poses dreaded threat ahead of United task

Ian Wright has warned that Arsenal’s performance against Leicester does not pose well for the upcoming fixture with Manchester United, who will likely setup very similarly.

The Gunners were downed 1-0 last night at the Emirates, despite dominating for large spells of the match, and former striker Wright has warned that they could well suffer the same fate against United, who will also look to hurt us on the counter.

“You look at Manchester United as well who are another team that will want to play on the break,” Wright told Premier League Productions (via the Metro).

“You’re going to need to be able to pass through them, be able to break them down. Manchester United will do the same thing [as Leicester] and they’ve got even better players going forward, more than just Vardy.

“It’s a tough one, we knew Leicester were going to be tough and we know Manchester United are going to be tough.

“With the counter-attacking, you look at Arsenal and you can see what happened with Vardy there tonight. Rashford could cause us problems.”

Considering Manchester United’s power up front as the threat, is pointless however, as it was our own wastefulness in attack which let us down ultimately.

We DID carve out a number of goalscoring chances, and we did score what should have been a perfectly legal goal early in the game, and playing that same match again on the weekend, we surely have to find the net more than once.

If United are going to allow us to come at them, and expect us not to score like we did yesterday, then they should be in for a rude awakening, but we have lacked that clinical edge in the opposing box in recent weeks.

Should Arsenal really be worried about United, or should we simply be worried about our goalscorers not doing their jobs when given the opportunity?

Patrick