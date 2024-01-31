Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Leicester will only accept a huge bid for Arsenal’s target

As the transfer window is closing, Arsenal still has the opportunity to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City. The Gunners have been showing interest in the midfielder over the past few weeks as they seek to strengthen their squad.

Dewsbury-Hall has been a standout performer for Leicester City this season and showcased his abilities in the Premier League last season as well. Arsenal has been keen on adding him to their squad following his impressive performances.

While a move for Dewsbury-Hall has proven challenging, with Leicester reluctant to sell, Football Insider reports that the Foxes maintain their stance. However, if a substantial bid were to be submitted in the closing hours of the transfer window, Leicester might reconsider allowing his departure.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing players in the next 24 hours will be tricky for us, and we know this, so we do not expect any new players to move to the Emirates.

It makes no sense to spend a lot of money on a player this late in the transfer window when we could have done so earlier in the window.

Our team is strong enough to finish this season well, and we need to focus on supporting the players so they can perform well and end the term finely.

