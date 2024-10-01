Leicester’s keeper Hermansen was surely MOTM against Arsenal

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Kai Havertz of Arsenal (obscured) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's fourth goal as Mads Hermansen of Leicester City looks dejected during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City FC at Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

How Mads Hermansen’s one man show nearly denied Arsenal victory

Arsenal just about beat Leicester City on Saturday in the Premier League to go level on points with Manchester City above in second.

The Gunners were tied at 2-2 going into stoppage time before they struck back late through a Wilfred Ndidi own goal and Kai Havertz strike to eventually secure a 4-2 victory.

This was partly due to one man in the name of Mads Hermansen in goal for the visitors who stopped the vast majority of Arsenal’s 16 shots on target.

In total he denied ¾ of The Gunners efforts on goal standing at an overall tally of 12, letting in only four, which is really not that surprising as his save percentage overall in the first 6 EPL games comes out at 69%, which is pretty good for an unknown that has just come up from the Championship.

Even Leandro Trossard who scored against the Dutchman was impressed with his goalkeeping heroics when speaking to BBC Sport on Match of the Day.

A respectfully humble Trossard commented: ”Their goalkeeper made some great saves as well, but it’s nice to get those two goals at the end to win.”

When we travel to the King Power stadium to tackle Leicester in the league this season on the 15th February next year will Hermansen be at it again?

Liam Harding

