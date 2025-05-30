Leipzig director flies to London as Arsenal intensify Sesko talks

Arsenal’s interest in Benjamin Sesko has accelerated in the last few days as the Gunners look to ensure they add him to their squad.

Arsenal need a new striker and have several targets on their shopping list, all of whom are strong players. They have to decide which one to pursue, and the latest indication is that Sesko has emerged as their top choice.

RB Leipzig convinced him to reject a move to the Emirates 12 months ago, but the situation has changed. The Bundesliga club are now prepared for his departure and will not stand in his way if a suitable offer arrives.

Talks Begin in London

The Gunners are keen to move quickly and are already in discussions to make the transfer happen. A report from Team Talk reveals that RB Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schäfer has travelled to London for face-to-face talks with Andrea Berta to advance negotiations.

This suggests that both clubs are serious about finalising the deal, with Arsenal keen to secure their main striker target early in the transfer window. The fact that Leipzig is open to letting the player leave adds to the optimism that a deal could be struck soon.

Arsenal Looking for Firepower

Arsenal have shown consistency over the past two seasons but have fallen short of winning the Premier League title. The lack of a regular goalscorer has been a concern, and Sesko is viewed as someone who can help address that gap.

Though it remains to be seen whether he can deliver the numbers required to push the club over the line, Arsenal believe his qualities can add a new dimension to their attack. He would join a squad with plenty of creativity behind him and could thrive under Mikel Arteta’s guidance.

The Gunners hope to wrap up the transfer swiftly and bring in a player who can contribute immediately, as they aim to go one better in the league next season.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…