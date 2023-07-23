Lendro Trossard is set to explode for Arsenal this season

Leandro Trossard only arrived at Arsenal in January but he proved to be very effective right from the start and is one player who could be up for a even bigger season at the Emirates now he is fully integrated into Arteta’s machine.

The January signings had an immediate impact, with Leandro managing 1 goal and 10 assists in 20 games, and thus it should blow our minds how brilliant he could be next season. Why do I think he could explode next term, here’s why:

1. By next season, he would have fully adapted to being a Gunner. Although once he joined, he was a hit immediately, but he was doing so while still getting accustomed to Arteta’s tactics. For next season, he would have wholly adapted to the do’s and don’ts of being a Gunner.

2. The belief is that Arteta would be keen on squad rotation next season. That move could be perfect for Leandro Trossard. The Belgian is versatile and could be an asset for Arteta, who may relish deploying him in different positions in attack.

3. This year, his being part of the Arsenal preseason could set him up for a bright start next season. Only a few appreciate what the preseason has to offer, but it helps a player earn a coach’s trust while building confidence and momentum. He also grabbed a goal in our 5-0 win over the MLS All-stars, but only played 30 minutes llast night.

Ultimately, Arsenal will need Trossard, like every other Gunner, to perform next season because the club hierarchy understands that the player has enough quality to help them compete for major trophies in the many competitions that they will be playing in.

Darren N

