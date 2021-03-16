Leno admits ‘bad atmosphere’ at Arsenal this season

Arsenal have endured a tumultuous season in the Premier League, and goalkeeper Bernd Leno has admitted that the atmosphere had soured.

The Gunners dropped to within touching distance of the relegation places, before rising back up to mid-table where they currently sit, and are now hoping they can push on and secure European football.

It will certainly not come easy, and some believe their best chance of achieving such a thing would be via winning the Europa League, which is never an easy task.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno admits that the club had ‘big problems’ earlier in the campaign, but they have since turned things around.

“We were completely lacking the consistency,” Leno told German outlet Kicker . “In [the] autumn, we had big problems, a bad atmosphere… and we turned the corner.

“Now we’re at least getting a taste of the Europa League again. [To qualify for the] Champions League will be very, very difficult.”

Arsenal do appear to be in a much better position than they were around December, and appear a much stronger unit than they were showing, but it may turn out to be too late for them to climb back up into the European places.

