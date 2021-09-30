Leno admits he could leave Arsenal “Only if nothing changes…”

It now seems very clear that Mikel Arteta, the team, and even the Arsenal fans, are more than happy that Aaron Ramsdale has proven himself to be a commanding prescence between the sticks for Arsenal.

And obviously this means that Bernd Leno has got a big fight on his hands to try and regain his position as Arsenal’s Number One.

So now the question arises; Is he willing to stay and try and regain Arteta’s trust, or will he sulk around until he finds another team that will give him a starting place?

According to German media outlet SportBild Leno said when asked about his future: “London is very nice; Milan is not bad either and closer to my home Stuttgart.

“But I’m not seriously thinking about that yet. I feel comfortable at Arsenal and in London.”

“Only if nothing changes in my situation by winter would I have to think about things: what option do I have, how can I continue?” Leno added. “But I’m concentrating on my work in training; I can’t commit to anything else at the moment.”

I’m not sure that his closing statement sounds like he is “comfortable at Arsenal” at all. And with October starting tomorrow, I’m not sure how much his situation could change “by winter”.

Winter is coming Jon Snow – Be prepared!