Leno admits he could leave Arsenal “Only if nothing changes…”

It now seems very clear that Mikel Arteta, the team, and even the Arsenal fans, are more than happy that Aaron Ramsdale has proven himself to be a commanding prescence between the sticks for Arsenal.
And obviously this means that Bernd Leno has got a big fight on his hands to try and regain his position as Arsenal’s Number One.
So now the question arises; Is he willing to stay and try and regain Arteta’s trust, or will he sulk around until he finds another team that will give him a starting place?
According to German media outlet SportBild Leno said when asked about his future: “London is very nice; Milan is not bad either and closer to my home Stuttgart.
“But I’m not seriously thinking about that yet. I feel comfortable at Arsenal and in London.”
“Only if nothing changes in my situation by winter would I have to think about things: what option do I have, how can I continue?” Leno added. “But I’m concentrating on my work in training; I can’t commit to anything else at the moment.”
I’m not sure that his closing statement sounds like he is “comfortable at Arsenal” at all. And with October starting tomorrow, I’m not sure how much his situation could change “by winter”.
Winter is coming Jon Snow – Be prepared!
I was disappointed in Leno reading this. He’s been out of the team for 3 games and he’s already gone public. Shows a lack of class imo
Same, only has himself to blame that someone who’s able to command the box took his place so quickly.
I think one of the issues that has done for Leno as much as ability, is his personality / character (or lack thereof – in footballing terms).
Can you imagine Ramsdale settling for the Brentford centre back coming up and pining his arms to his side on the line – I don’t think so !!!
Ramsdale has been a breath of fresh air in bringing his youthful confidence, command of his 6 yard box, ball at his feet, interaction with both his defenders and the crowd.
All that being said, you have to feel for Leno.
But Aaron is in possession right now, and all things being equal that won’t change.
Although not the best window, I can see Leno moving on in January.
Ramsdale has won me over. I admit that i was very skeptical at first but he has done very well. And deserves to be between the sticks over Leno
Leno shouldn’t make comments like that. Hes not playing PL matches because of his poor performance