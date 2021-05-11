Leno and Bellerin among the players expected to be sold by Arsenal in the summer

Bernd Leno and Hector Bellerin could leave Arsenal when the transfer window reopens as the Gunners plot to refresh their squad yet again.
Mikel Arteta has overseen arguably the worst Arsenal season in over 20 years as they could end the campaign without European football.
The Gunners signed the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes in the last summer transfer window.
Their arrival hasn’t been enough to stop the rot at the club and they will look to reinvest in the team again.
We expect them to bring in some new players, but several of their current stars will also leave.
At the top of the list of possible departees is Leno, who has had an error-prone season, according to Football London.
The Gunners kept him and sold Emi Martinez at the start of this season and he has proven to be the wrong goalkeeper for much of this campaign.
Bellerin could also leave as he appears to be on the lookout for a new challenge outside the Emirates.
Lucas Torreira, Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Matteo Guendouzi could also be sold off for the right price when they return from their respective loan spells.
“Could” is the operative word in the first line of the article.
Bellerin – sorry ………bye.
But Leno ????
Now before a deluge of “Leno abuse”, I am coming from a different angle here.
You know where this is going.
Only a single season ago, this club had to make a crucial decision.
But we have to recognise, Emi was apparently saying “play me or lose me”.
The club made their decision.
Now after one admittedly lousy season by the side, Leno may be off ?????
I admit to being fully Leno in at the time, and have stuck with him through, by his standards a very “mixed” season, but we let Emi go ONE BLOODY SEASON AGO !!!!!!!!
We then brought in ………………. Runar (with all due respect).
Honestly with our track record, we may as well go with Mat Ryan if Leno were to go !!!
Otherwise it’s Obalk level, which is beyond our piggy bank.
Another kick in the crutch !
Spilt milk thought eh.
“Oblak”
Arteta backed Leno and, if reports are true, Leno pays him back by asking to leave. Not cool.
HOW ironic is it that Leno could have been sold last season AND the club could have gotten more for him?! But instead the F.A. Cup winner was sold.
I don’t believe that Leno said he wanted to leave, just that he was eager for a new challenge. But this season he has been poor. NO amount of camera saves will make up for his LACK of concentration or footballing intelligence.
IF the club plans to sell Leno, Mat Ryan must play the last few games. The Brighton match will be impossible though.
“I don’t believe that Leno said he wanted to leave, just that he was eager for a new challenge.”
Agree Mani.
That along with the constant pressure of playing out from the back EVERY time which clearly doesn’t suit him, a terrible season from the side and his personal standards dropping – all combined could have led to this – if true.
If Leno might be on the way out, why did we not give the last meanless games of the season to Mat Ryan?
We should start Mat Ryan tomorrow in any event.