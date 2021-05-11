Leno and Bellerin among the players expected to be sold by Arsenal in the summer

Bernd Leno and Hector Bellerin could leave Arsenal when the transfer window reopens as the Gunners plot to refresh their squad yet again.

Mikel Arteta has overseen arguably the worst Arsenal season in over 20 years as they could end the campaign without European football.

The Gunners signed the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes in the last summer transfer window.

Their arrival hasn’t been enough to stop the rot at the club and they will look to reinvest in the team again.

We expect them to bring in some new players, but several of their current stars will also leave.

At the top of the list of possible departees is Leno, who has had an error-prone season, according to Football London.

The Gunners kept him and sold Emi Martinez at the start of this season and he has proven to be the wrong goalkeeper for much of this campaign.

Bellerin could also leave as he appears to be on the lookout for a new challenge outside the Emirates.

Lucas Torreira, Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Matteo Guendouzi could also be sold off for the right price when they return from their respective loan spells.