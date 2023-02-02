Leno discusses how tough it was for him before he left Arsenal

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno has discussed how difficult his final days as an Arsenal player was before he moved to the Premier League new boys.

Leno lost his place in the Arsenal team after the Gunners added Aaron Ramsdale to their squad.

Matt Turner also arrived at the start of this season, which forced the German to move to Marco Silva’s side.

Having been a regular at Arsenal before the arrival of Ramsdale and getting regular calls for the German national team, it was tough on Leno. The ex-Bayer Leverkusen man said to Kicker via Sport Witness:

“Last year at Arsenal was the first time in my career that I only played ten competitive games in a season. But I found my form and my rhythm relatively quickly at Fulham and performed well.

“It was very hard, but I knew it was no use feeling sorry for myself. So, I kept working hard on myself. I didn’t do anything wrong at Arsenal and they could always rely on me in my three years as number 1.

“It was a change of club, not an escape. The situation was that the club had said they wanted to continue with young players.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leno was a good goalie when he first moved to the Emirates, but he became error-prone in his final two seasons at the club and we clearly needed an upgrade.

Ramsdale has been one of the finest goalies in the Premier League so far and Turner does well when called upon to play for us, so we haven’t missed the German.

