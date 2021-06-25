Leno doesn’t have to leave for Arsenal to sign relegated goalkeeper claims Seaman

David Seaman has admitted that Arsenal can sign Aaron Ramsdale because he is a good goalkeeper, but he insists that they don’t have to trade the Englishman for Bernd Leno.

Ramsdale is one of the highly-rated goalkeepers in the Premier League and he has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Bernd Leno is struggling for consistency and his long-term future might be away from Arsenal.

He is still their first choice, but the club is rebuilding their squad and they might sell him if a good offer comes in.

One man who could be trusted to replace him at the Emirates is Ramsdale, who is on the verge of breaking into the senior England squad.

The Sheffield United man could be available for a move back to the Premier League after the Blades’ relegation and Seaman admits that he is good enough to play for Arsenal.

He, however, says the Gunners should target having him and Leno in their squad instead of just one of them.

“I’d be disappointed if Leno leaves. I’m asking myself: ‘Why’s he going?’,” he told Talksport via Examiner Live.

“He’s been there a long time and been pretty consistent. Do I think Ramsdale would be good? Yeah, he’s a quality goalkeeper.

“He’s in the England frame, but I’d want both of them there.

“I was very disappointed when Martinez went as we need two quality goalkeepers at the club to test each other.”