“Leno has had a shocker” Carney comments on Arsenal goalies contribution to West Ham start

Bernd Leno is capable of world-class saves, but the German is also one player who can serve up a few mistakes.

He succeeded in retaining the number one spot at Arsenal this season despite competition from Emi Martinez at the end of last season.

Mikel Arteta chose to side with Leno and sell the Argentinean to Aston Villa.

Martinez has been outshining Leno in the Premier League and against West Ham, the German showed yet again why Arsenal may have sold the wrong goalkeeper.

He was at fault for the Hammer’s second goal which looked too easy for him not to have saved it.

Jarrod Bowen’s second goal for his side should be easy to save for any goalkeeper at Premier League level.

However, Leno allowed the ball to squirm underneath him and into the Arsenal net.

He must be the most relieved man in the team after the Gunners managed to salvage a draw from the game, but Karen Carney said he should be saving that goal and had a shocker there.

She said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “It’s not even a good finish. Leno has had a shocker. Arsenal have completely switched off. There were so many mistakes leading up to it. It’s just embarrassing.”