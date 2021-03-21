“Leno has had a shocker” Carney comments on Arsenal goalies contribution to West Ham start

Bernd Leno is capable of world-class saves, but the German is also one player who can serve up a few mistakes.
He succeeded in retaining the number one spot at Arsenal this season despite competition from Emi Martinez at the end of last season.
Mikel Arteta chose to side with Leno and sell the Argentinean to Aston Villa.
Martinez has been outshining Leno in the Premier League and against West Ham, the German showed yet again why Arsenal may have sold the wrong goalkeeper.
He was at fault for the Hammer’s second goal which looked too easy for him not to have saved it.
Jarrod Bowen’s second goal for his side should be easy to save for any goalkeeper at Premier League level.
However, Leno allowed the ball to squirm underneath him and into the Arsenal net.
He must be the most relieved man in the team after the Gunners managed to salvage a draw from the game, but Karen Carney said he should be saving that goal and had a shocker there.
She said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “It’s not even a good finish. Leno has had a shocker. Arsenal have completely switched off. There were so many mistakes leading up to it. It’s just embarrassing.”
I don’t care what anyone here thinks and I’m going to say it once more that Martinez is a better GK than Leno. Some of you only watch the EPL. We knew of Leno when he was at Bayer. We have a set of fanbase who have let mediocirty creep into their minds. We have become fanboys of players instead of being real fans. Not long ago it left a bad taste in the mouth of many that Martinez had displaced Leno. Going from the eye test Martinez has been the best keeper in the league this season and its no wonder that Villa have had many clean sheets and their defense has improved. Leno’s shot stopping since his Bayer days has always been world class and thats where it ends for him. You can debate it all you want but the truth hurts. Same way Messi has always been better than Ronaldo but people will still debate the obvious. Stop being fanboys of players and accept the hard truth where due and stop arguing quality into players because you cant.
On the contrary, other fans could argue that Leno was simply distracted and lost his concentration shouting instructions for someone to stand over the ball. This was a basic coaching error – failure to stand over the ball when a foul is committed in your half. Carney should know better. She knows the game.