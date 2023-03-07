Leno insists he has no toxic feelings towards Arsenal

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno insists he has no bad blood towards Arsenal after leaving the Emirates to join the Cottagers.

Although Arsenal chose the German over Emi Martinez in 2020, he did not justify that decision which forced the Gunners to add Aaron Ramsdale to their squad as a first choice.

Fulham came forward for Leno in the summer after Matt Turner moved to the Emirates and the Germany international is now helping the PL’s new boys.

However, he wasn’t happy with how the Gunners took the number one spot from him, according to multiple reports and that should make him angry towards the club.

But in a recent interview, Leno insists he has no negative feelings towards the club.

‘I don’t have toxic [feelings] or bad energy for Arsenal,’ he told the Evening Standard.

‘It didn’t end in the perfect way, but my reception at the Emirates was really good. I get fans coming up to me saying, “thank you for your four years… you were very good.”

‘I was really happy with my performances. Even when they dropped me, I did nothing wrong. I came through the front door and I left through the front door. I still have a connection to the club.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

No player is happy when they lose their number one spot, but they are professionals and know they could be replaced at any time.

Leno had chances to make his performances better but never did. The German could get the playing time he wants now that he plays in the Premier League with Fulham.

