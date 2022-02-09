Leno replacement confirmed as Matt Turner transfer deal signed in USA

We all know that the transfer of Matt Turner from New England Revolution was agreed during the January transfer window, but it seems there was no rush to sign the paperwork, and it has only been confirmed as signed today by an ESPN journalist.

.@headdturnerr transfer agreement to @Arsenal from @NERevolution and player agreement were signed. So it’s officially all done pending work permit and medical in the summer. #NERevs #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) February 8, 2022

This of course now means that Bernd Leno can now start looking for a permanent transfer this summer. It was reported that Newcastle were very keen to take the German in the January window, and you would think that if the Toon manage to avoid relegation that would be his most likely destination if he remains in the Premier League.

But I think that Leno will have many other offers as well if the report in the Telegraph is true. They are saying that because Leno will only have one year left on his contract he will be allowed to leave for a cut-price fee of around £5m, which seems extremely cheap to me.

We all know that Ramsdale has been a definite upgrade this season but that doesn’t mean the Leno is a bad keeper by any stretch, and at 29 years of age, he could still have a successful career somewhere else without doubt.

Good luck to him!

Are you Pro-Arteta or Anti-Arteta (or neutral) – VOTE HERE