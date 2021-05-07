Leno replacement eyed but appeal could hamper signing

Arsenal are claimed to have reignited their interest in Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The shotstopper is currently banned from playing, after testing positive for a substance called Furosemide, which was found in his urine sample.

Onana claims that he had taken his wife’s medication accidentally as his reasoning behind the substance being in his system, and is appealing against the ban.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has agreed to hear his case in June, with a decision expected within that same month, but the Gunners will not pursue a deal unless the ban, which is due to end next February, can be overturned.

Goal claims that the player’s lawyers could possibly decide to reduce his ban to eight months, which could open the door for a move this summer, although the he would still be unavailable for action until October.

The same publication claimed that our club’s interest in the Ajax keeper stems back in January, when we had previously had contact over a potential deal, before agreeing with Mat Ryan instead.

Bernd Leno’s future has recently become uncertain however, and we appear to be on the lookout for options in case the German does in fact decide to leave.

Would Onana be a great replacement for Leno? Would he be an instant upgrade on Ryan or would they have competition for the number one role?

Patrick