Leno set to miss Arsenal’s next match but will be in goal against Tottenham

Bernd Leno was replaced in the Arsenal starting XI by Aaron Ramsdale for their match against Norwich City at the weekend.

It was the first league start for the new goalie and he helped the Gunners to keep a clean sheet.

Leno’s last game for the club was their 5-0 loss to Manchester City and fans heavily criticised him for his performance in that match.

Ramsdale has been signed to provide serious competition to the German and he has started his time at the club well, with two clean sheets from as many competitive matches.

Mikel Arteta will not be faulted if he keeps the Englishman in his starting XI for the next few matches, however, Bild claims Leno is being rested.

The newspaper’s head of Football, Christian Falk tweeted that Arteta spoke to Leno and told the German that he wants to rest him for Arsenal’s matches against Norwich and Burnley.

This means that Leno will return in goal when Arsenal faces Tottenham in their match after the Clarets fixture.

Falk tweeted: “According to my information: Mikel Arteta promised that Bernd Leno will have just a break for two matches.

“So: Against Spurs Leno should be back on the pitch. We will see if Arteta keeps his word.”