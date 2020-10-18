Leno told to ‘be upset’ over failure to secure result at Man City

Bernd Leno has revealed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told his players they must ‘be upset’ because they should have gotten a result against Manchester City.

The Gunners succumbed to a 1-0 loss at the Etihad on Saturday evening, but watching the game back it was our side who wasted the best opportunities.

Bukayo Saka forced a save from Ederson in a one-on-one, although the youngster should have done better with his chance, while our team had more than enough of the ball, but lacked that clinicalness.

The goalkeeper has now revealed that our manager told his players that they should be upset at the result, as they should have gotten more out of the game.

Speaking after the defeat, Arsenal goalkeeper Leno told Sky Sports (via the Metro): ‘It’s very hard. The manager said we have to be upset because [getting a result] was possible, but on the other side there were a lot of positives.

‘It’s disappointing that we lost. But we compete today and had chances to get a point. Unfortunately we didn’t take the chances.

‘We controlled the game but the big chances we missed. We tried everything but we couldn’t score.

‘The game was very close and Man City could feel that. They didn’t have too many chances.’

On another day, Arsenal would have finished put those chances away, although you could argue that on another day City would be better also, but on that performance we definitely have reason to be frustrated to come away without any points.

Will the players be disheartened by the result or will they be able to put the hard work in to fix the errors going into the Europa League come Thursday?

Patrick