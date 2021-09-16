Leno told to ‘suck it up’ with Ramsdale to be ‘number one’

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Aaron Ramsdale will ‘100%’ be the number one at Arsenal, and that Bernd leno will have to ‘suck it up’.

The German has conceded nine goals in only three Premier League outings this term, while summer signing Ramsdale has two clean sheets from his two competitive appearances, as well as another shut-out against Brentford in a behind closed doors friendly matchup.

You can’t help but believe that there is now pressure on the German who has been our first-choice since displacing Petr Cech in the ranks, and Agbonlahor goes as far as to state that he will have to ‘suck it up’ as Ramsdale will be the first-choice.

“100 per cent. Ramsdale’s going to be the number one,” Gabi told the Footaball Insider. “If you sign him for £30million you’re going to play him.

“Leno will have to suck that up. Ramsdale will be number one, for sure.”

There can be little complaint about our new signings performances thus far, while some reservations will need considering when you analyse the opposition the two goalkeepers have taken on thus far, with Leno conceding seven of his nine against last season’s Champions League finalists Chelsea and Man City, while Ramsdale has only come up against Championship side West Brom’s reserve side and bottom of the Premier League club Norwich thus far.

Does Leno deserve some credit or is he already falling behind his younger team-mate?

Patrick