Lens 2-1 Arsenal Review – Gunners fail to keep unbeaten streak going in tough night in France

It was a cagey start to the game with Lens trying hard to trouble the Arsenal defence with their high press, but slowly the Gunners gradually took command. And it only took 15 minutes for the Gunners to take the lead, thanks to a dodgy move from Lens trying to play out from the back.
Saka pounced on the ball and slipped it through to Jesus, who sent it perfectly passed the keeper Samba and into the bottom corner. And it looked like we could break their defenxes with ease.
Lens didn’t hang their heads though and they were playing well and getting a lot of success down the right hand side. And it paid off as it only took another ten minutes for them to equalise, once again caused by an error playing out from the back. Raya was at fault this time, with his long pass getting intercepted by Lens, Wahi stepped inside and set up Thomasson whose finish was also excellent and we were back to all square.
The rest of the half was a bit scrappy and physical with Trossard loooking weak against the big defenders, and even the big Havertz was having trouble getting past them.
On the half hour we were shocked to see Bukayo Saka being taken off with what looked like a muscular problem. On comes the physio, and there’s some stretching out being done. It looks like a hamstring, and is very worrying considering that he has been getting knocks in recent games and most fans were calling for him to be rested. Fabio Vieira comes on to replace him and Arsenal’s task just got a bit tougher without our starboy.
Raya has not looked comfortable at all today and our attack looks toothless without Saka and Martinelli….
The first half ends with Arsenal having had the lion’s share of possession but not looking comfortable, with the crowd and the opposition’s physicality.
The second half started very cagey from both sides with Trossard finally geting couple of chances, but Gabriel made a couple of worrying errors, ane which nearly led to a goal. But then Lens were defending a flurry of attacks from the Gunners and Tomiyasu had a golden chance to give us the lead but it banged against Samba’s leg with him knowing little about it.
But then Lens broke down the right wing yet again and this time it was disaster for Arsenal, as Wahi finished well to give the home side the unexpected break to give them the lead.
Arteta is looking vey worried, and immediately sends on Emile Smith Rowe, Ben White and Reiss Nelson, while Havertz, Zinchenko and Trossard trudge back to the bench. Lens also make three subs and both coachs are hoping fresh legs can make a difference.
Nothing happening, but Arteta takes off Odegaard and hopes for a last 10 minute miracle from Eddie Nketiah.
Arsenal came very close to the equaliser in the 88th minute but it was saved on the line, and then descended into a brawl before a Lens player got booked, and it looks like the Gunners have finally lost their first game of the campaign, and to make it worse it looks like we have lost our starboy. Let’s hope it’s not as bad as it looked.
———————————
Without saka and Martenelli it’s not the same team….Anyway we move on….
Why do you think MA never wants to rotate….he knows this despite the hundreds of millions spent to build a “squad”
Im gutted. Totally gutted.
I really thought we could have won this match. MA poor substitutions
The better team won. Congrats Lens
Oh boy, where do we even begin with this one?
-Saka very obviously shouldn’t have started
– Why re-sign Reiss if he’s not going to start any matches? Arteta doesn’t seem to trust him at all so why go through the trouble of contract negotiations? He gets in good positions, gets passed players and is a decent threat. Quality player that seems to be a last resort.
– ESR treatment makes zero sense and think we’ve all gone over enough about it.
-Havertz again, does nothing in yet another match. No big mistake, no meaningful contribution seems to be the biggest compliment now for him.
– Some players look like they are sluggish. Vieira looks ordinary again, Trossard had a shocker, Odegaard if he isn’t playing next to Saka seems like he is lost. To be fair, Vieira is no RW and I don’t understand why the manager keeps placing him there. Get a proper one in January.
-Rice will never be better than Partey if he doesn’t improve his range of passing.
– Raya, please someone tell me what makes him better than Ramsdale. Looks totally ordinary in every single way. He’s smaller too and that was a huge detriment today as well. I feel like a larger GK saves one of those goals.
– Jesus, last season with him as a starter please. He’s not a goal threat 99% of the time and that’s not acceptable.
– Mikel, been making many bad decisions all season and is becoming too clever for his own good. I don’t think this Arsenal side has looked as good as last season to any extent. Needs to drop the ego and go back to the drawing board. Whatever plan he had in the summer isn’t reflecting in reality. I see trouble ahead for my lovely gunners this season
Lastly, well done Lens. Very well done. Organized all game and looked better than us all game. Could’ve had more than two goals. They didn’t finish 2nd in Ligue 1 for no reason so I don’t think a weaker lineup was the right call. But maybe we should look at our “strongest” lineup and maybe think it’s not so strong after all.
A loss against a very well drilled team, no problem, second in the group and will definitely qualify after seeing result from third and fourth teams. People need to calm down, is this a supporters site or an anti Arsenal site as some of the comments during the game were outrageous. Not one of our best nights but for goodness sake, we can’t win every game!
I think Ramsdale and Smith-Rowe should be starters in the upcoming Man City game. Havertz could play CF to receive Ramsdale’s long passes
We made too many mistakes when we played against Lens, so we can’t let Man City CBs seize the ball from our diminutive CF
Both Havertz and Viera were non existent tonight. Zinchenko’s passing was poor. We played at such a slow pace and couldn’t increase it. I don’t think Lens were so good….we were really poor…. that’s the real truth.
This game proved Martinelli is our best player
To think some fans including myself thought this would be a walk in the park…. We scored first then didn’t create enough chances…
Hope the lads will recover on time for the manc clash. The boys just have to put in more effort against manc..
Saka and Martinelli injury would be a big miss but Arteta need to start trusting his other players.
Congrats Lens. Welldone
Why on earth did you think this would be a walk in the park ? There are no easy games nowadays and it’s about time some of our fans realised that.
I thought we’d do better too but right from the beginning, Lens were totally pumped up and we expected to be patient and score in our own time.
I’m a firm believer in putting out your strongest 11 on the day in an important match. Did Arteta or the team have an eye on the City game? Hopefully not.
Regardless, underestimating a so called ‘smaller’ club was unwise and failing to convert the chances we had was criminal.
The Lens player who intercepted Raya’s pass before they scored controlled the ball with his upper arm. The linesman on that side should have seen it.
We turned up expecting to win and got what we deserved vs a team that played their socks off. Sluggish, negative. If you are planning on playing like this why play the first team? The backups would have matched their enthusiasm and we would probably have won. Arteta please listen to the fans because 1) Saka didn’t need to start and is getting stress injuries 2) Nelson and ESR deserve games 3) Trossard is not a left winger 4) Jesus is not the answer 5) Tomi is a left sided defender
No wonder our players get injuries. No rotation. Players are being played when they should be rested. I feel for Bukayo, he’s being asked to be more than human.
Scarcely a mention that their first goal should have been disallowed for a blatant arm ball. But it wasnt, and so we lost.
VAR failing to intervene once again