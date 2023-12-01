Lens boss still hoping for Europa League glory ater massacre by Arsenal

We observed the other day that lightning doesn’t strike twice, implying that luck may not be on Lens side when they visited Arsenal at the Emirates, and it certainly wasn’t, as Lens failed to stun Arsenal as they did back in October.

The French side defeated Arsenal 2-1, a result that surprised many Gooners. The Gunners had a chance to exact their vengeance on Wednesday night, and they took it. They had hit the Ligue 1 side with a KO by half-time, scoring 5-0 goals past their goalie and captain, Brice Samba. Lens lacked the ability to mount a comeback, being unable to even score a consolation goal.

Their coach, Frank Haise, confessed after the game that they had, at the Emirates, paid for their mistakes. Haise said, “That’s not what we were hoping for. I haven’t seen all the goals yet, but I think we’ll be disappointed with ourselves for at least the first four. When you make too many mistakes against a team like this, you pay.

“We didn’t have quite enough to repeat what we achieved at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. We have to accept that; we have to recognize that. That’s part of football. Obviously, it’s a little hard to swallow.

“We can see that we’re growing with every match, in both the good and bad moments. If we can manage to create some more memories for a that hasn’t been in Europe for many years, with many inexperienced players, and an inexperienced club in general at this level, then I hope we can qualify for the Europa League.”

Well good luck to Lens on their journey, but we are only concentrating on Arsenal going deep into the Champions League. There is no doubting that Arsenal are a force, shining not only in the Premier League but also in the Champions League.

Hopefully, the Gunners can maintain their lead in the Premier League title race while also progressing through the knockout stages of the Champions League and attempting to win it all!.

Sam P

