Leo Trossard’s woeful stats v Newcastle tell their own sad story

Surely versus Newcastle, Leandro Trossard had his worst game in Arsenal colors. He had a terrible day in the office Saturday; even when he finally did something decent, he held onto the ball for way too long and lost it.

The fallout of the Arsenal 1-0 loss to Newcastle has had Gooners scrutinizing what went wrong, and unfortunately for Trossard, his poor perfomance Saturday afternoon is in the spotlight.

With Martin Odegaard out since September, it was Trossard who replaced him in the starting lineup. The former Brighton player, who had been competing with Gabriel Martinelli for a starting spot on the left wing, now had the opportunity to start games, albeit in the midfield position.

We haven’t had any issues with his performance in a number of games; in fact, his performances have gone under the radar. Only after the Newcastle game did we realize that one of the most clinical Arsenal forwards last season had only managed 2 goals in 12 games. However, Trossard has failed to secure his place in Arsenal’s starting 11 during this period.

The experiment with him in midfield has yielded underwhelming results; at least Martin Odegaard is returning soon hopefully. After Trossard’s poor performance against Newcastle, either the Norwegian starts when Arsenal plays next, or Arteta finally trusts Ethan Nwaneri to deliver.

Trossard vs. Newcastle

Minutes played: 71

Touches: 37

Accurate passes: 17/22 (77%)

Shots: 2

Dribble success: 0/2

Crosses: 0

Key passes: 0

Ground duels won: 2/9

Aerial duels won: 0/1

Fouls: 1

Possession lost: 12

Clearances: 1

Interceptions: 0

Tackles: 0

Dribbled past: 3

It was disheartening for Arsenal to lose to Newcastle, but fortunately, thereafter, Manchester City also suffered a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth. However, we cannot solely attribute Arsenal’s poor performance to the Belgian international, as the team’s showing was subpar overall.

That said, Trossard’s performance against Newcastle was poor, one of the poorest individually. Maybe he simply reeds a break….?

