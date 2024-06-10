L’Equipe hands Arsenal man highest rating after his performance for France

William Saliba often struggles when he plays for France, as he does not seem to replicate the impeccable form he displays for Arsenal.

In several games, Didier Deschamps has been asked why Saliba does not play more, and he gives different reasons, which baffles Arsenal supporters because the defender is one of the best in the Premier League. Saliba hardly puts a foot wrong in club football, and he is now aiming to take that form onto the international stage. As France prepares for Euro 2024, Saliba is looking to be a starter and recently delivered a solid performance in their warm-up game against Canada.

France failed to win that game, but L’Equipe insists Saliba stood out, and they rated him 7/10/, adding:

“He was surely the one who had the most to play for in the starting eleven. He was in line with his most recent performances in blue: serene, first quality kicker and reassuring defensive interventions. He saved a goal by coming to cut off a cross from David (79th)”

Saliba has struggled on the international stage for a long time, and it is great to see him begin to show his best form for Les Bleus.

If he wants to be recognised as one of the best in the world, he must also do well for his country.

