L’Equipe hands Arsenal players terrible ratings after their shock defeat in Lens

Arsenal players were handed some brutal ratings by the notoriously stingy L’Equipe after their 2-1 loss against Lens in the Champions League.

After a superb performance in their first group game against PSV, the Gunners were expected to easily beat Lens in France.

They took the lead, but the Frenchmen were resilient and were rewarded with a 2-1 victory against their more famous opponents.

Arteta’s men return to London with their tails between their legs and an injury to Bukayo Saka, who many feel should have been rested for that game.

After the fixture, L’Equipe, as revealed by the Daily Mail, handed out its ratings and five Gunners were rated 4/10. They include Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, Fabio Vieira and Leandro Trossard.

The reliable Takehiro Tomiyasu had a night to forget and was handed a 3/10 rating.

David Raya, William Saliba, and Oleksandr Zinchenko were handed 5/10, while Gabriel Jesus and Declan Rice were rated 6/10.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Last night was far from our best outing in the Champions League and we just need to go back to the drawing board and do better in our next fixture.

We expect the players to learn so much from that defeat and ensure they avoid a repeat in our next game.

——————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…