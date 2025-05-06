Leroy Sané to Arsenal? How do you assess the fit under Arteta’s tactical vision

Arsenal’s interest in Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané has intensified amid contract uncertainties at the German club. Sané’s current deal expires in 2025, and recent reports suggest he is dissatisfied with Bayern’s renewal offer, particularly due to the absence of a signing bonus – a benefit reportedly granted to his teammates. This discontent has led Sané to switch agents, now being represented by Pini Zahavi, a move that has reportedly surprised Bayern’s management.

Sané’s preference for a return to the Premier League, especially to a London-based club, would work with Arsenal’s location. His partner, Candice Brook, is also believed to favour a move to London, adding a personal dimension to the potential transfer .

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have developed a dynamic, possession-based attacking style, often employing a 4-3-3 formation. Sané’s pace, dribbling ability, and experience in high-press systems make him a more than suitable candidate for the left-wing position, providing balance to Bukayo Saka’s role on the right. His previous stint at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, where Arteta served as assistant coach, showed his ability to thrive in a similar tactical setup.

Sané’s versatility allows him to operate on both flanks, offering Arteta flexibility in attacking options. His proficiency in one-on-one situations and ability to stretch defenses could complement Arsenal’s current attacking arsenal, potentially enhancing their threat in transition and against low-block defenses.

While Sané’s acquisition would bring experience and depth to Arsenal’s squad, it may not make financial sense. His wage demands and potential signing bonus could impact Arsenal’s salary structure. However, securing a player of Sané’s caliber on a free transfer could be a strategic move.

What are your thoughts on Sané joining The Arsenal?

