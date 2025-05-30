Leroy Sane’s agent delivers new update that Arsenal might not like

Despite speculation suggesting an agreement is close, Arsenal may not be in line to sign Leroy Sané during this transfer window. The German winger, whose contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire in one month, has yet to make a final decision on his future, and fresh negotiations are taking place between his representatives and the German club.

Sané has remained a crucial figure at Bayern, and although contract talks have been ongoing for several months, recent developments have complicated the situation. Just when a renewal seemed likely, the player changed agents, signalling that discussions may take a new direction.

New Talks Shift the Picture

Pini Zahavi, Sané’s new representative, has re-entered discussions with Bayern Munich, aiming to secure improved terms for his client. Zahavi is understood to be confident that he can obtain a better financial package for the winger, given his continued importance to the team.

Arsenal, who have been monitoring the situation closely, have shown interest in bringing Sané to the Emirates, but the latest progress between Bayern and the player’s camp may not bode well for their hopes. Zahavi’s recent meeting with Bayern officials was an attempt to accelerate talks and move closer to an agreement before Sané’s contract officially expires.

As cited by the Daily Mail, Zahavi commented on the state of negotiations, stating:

“We had a very good dinner, it was a nice dinner, I enjoyed it. But no news. I cannot speak about it, but it was a nice meeting.”

Arsenal Must Stay Disciplined

While Sané is undoubtedly a talented and experienced player, Arsenal must assess whether investing heavily in a player nearing the end of his prime aligns with their long-term strategy. The club is known to be focused on building a youthful and dynamic squad, and financial prudence will be key during this transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Sané will commit his future to Bayern Munich or opt for a new challenge, but Arsenal would be wise not to overextend themselves in pursuit of a player who may soon recommit to his current club.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…