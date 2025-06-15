Leroy Sané’s wages at Galatasaray sheds light on Arsenal’s failure to bring him in

Arsenal were beaten to the signature of Leroy Sané when his move to Galatasaray was made official earlier this week. The Gunners were reportedly frontrunners to secure his services on a free amid a contract dispute with Bayern Munich. Sané was earmarked as a potential signing to balance experience and skill in Arsenal’s attack, but a concrete move never materialised. Instead, Galatasaray seized the opportunity to bring him to Turkey.

Galatasaray break the mould with public salary reveal

As part of his unveiling, the Turkish giants also revealed how much he would be paid according to the agreed transfer. The club’s official account posted on X that Sané would earn an annual salary of €12 million (£10.23 million) per season after tax.

Publicly declaring details of a player’s salary is extremely unusual, but the club stated it was “respectably announced to the public” for one of the more significant signings in their recent history.

This eye-watering figure is broken down into a basic net salary of €9 million (£7.7 million) per year, plus a net loyalty bonus of €3 million (£2.5 million) per season. Football finance expert Stefan Borson claims the figure would work out to around £21.3 million gross per season in the UK, placing Sané just behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland on the list of top earners.

Why Arsenal were right to walk away

With this in mind, the Gunners are surely vindicated for failing to land the German international. Those figures are astronomical and would go against the club’s existing wage structure and transfer policy.

The right-winger is currently 29 and won’t get any younger, so spending that much on wages would have been excessive for a player fast approaching the twilight of his career. An arrival on a free might have helped offset the numbers, but even that does not justify paying such a salary for someone who wouldn’t walk straight into the starting eleven.

Thoughts Gooners? A lucky escape?

Benjamin Kenneth

