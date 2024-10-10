Lescott is confident that Arsenal youngster will be a ‘baller’

Ethan Nwaneri has made a strong impression on former Man City defender Joleon Lescott, who expects the young attacker to have a bright future in football.

Following in the footsteps of Bukayo Saka, Nwaneri is poised to become the next top talent to graduate from Arsenal’s Hale End Academy. Having made his debut at just 15, he has shown steady progress, indicating that he could be one of the rare hot prospects to meet the high expectations set at the Emirates.

Nwaneri has consistently delivered fantastic performances for various Arsenal teams, and it’s only a matter of time before he becomes a regular in the senior squad.

England boasts a wealth of talented youngsters, thanks to significant investment in youth development across the country, and Nwaneri is one to watch as a potential future star for the national team.

Speaking about Nwaneri not being given England U21 chance yet, Lescott said on the Filthy Fellas Podcast:

“Have you seen much of him (Nwaneri)?

“Yeah I’ve seen enough to know that he’s comfy you know what I mean? He’s going to be a baller, but that position was that left wing, right wing so it was Noni and Harvey, so should he play ahead of them?

“As great as he is and as good as he’s going to be, there’s someone there who’s actually doing it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

There is no doubt that Nwaneri will be a superstar when he starts playing regularly for our senior team and we just need to give it time.

