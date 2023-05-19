Lescott predicts Arsenal’s match against Nottingham Forest

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has predicted a tough day for Arsenal when they face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend.

Arsenal will lose the title even if they win as long as Manchester City also wins their game as both clubs continue to chase each other.

Mikel Arteta’s men have ended the season in the Champions League places, which was their original goal.

However, they made fans believe they could win the league and are expected now to win their remaining two games of the season.

Nottingham Forest is fighting for their Premier League safety and the game is a must-win for them. Lescott sees them taking a point from the fixture. He predicts a 1-1 draw on Livescore and said:

“Arsenal’s defeat to Brighton will have been a crushing blow for Mikel Arteta and it doesn’t get much easier with a trip to a Nottingham Forest side who are fighting for their lives.

“Steve Cooper’s men have picked up some impressive results at the City Ground it would not surprise me to see the Gunners drop more points here.”

We have to end this season well, which means winning our remaining matches of the campaign and must beat Forest.

The game will be tough, but it is ideal for us to get back to winning ways.

