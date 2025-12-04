Lescott reveals what convinced him that Saka was world-class

Bukayo Saka has long been recognised as one of Arsenal’s finest academy graduates and continues to demonstrate why he is regarded as a world-class talent. His performances for the Gunners have been consistently impressive, and he has grown into a key figure within the squad. Now, one of the leaders in the group, his increasing importance explains why Arsenal are eager to secure him on a new contract. Saka himself is settled and content in North London and is determined to help the team maintain its high standards.

Arsenal are pushing to end their long wait for a league title this season, and Saka’s outstanding form is a major reason behind that belief. His quality, intelligence and influence have become defining features of the team, and his ability to make decisive contributions often sets him apart in crucial moments.

Early Recognition of Saka’s Talent

While Saka’s rise has been remarkable, Joleon Lescott has revealed that he recognised the winger’s world-class potential long before he became an established star. During his time working as part of the England set-up, Lescott was able to observe Saka at close quarters in training. It was there that he first realised the exceptional nature of Saka’s abilities, noticing qualities rarely found in players of such a young age.

Saka’s composure and decision-making left a strong impression, suggesting a maturity and tactical understanding far beyond his years. This early insight has proved accurate as Saka has continued to develop into one of the most reliable performers for both club and country.

Praise from Lescott

Speaking as reported by Football London, Lescott said, “When I was working with the England squad, I thought he was world-class because his decision-making is so spot on. I’ve never met someone that young, a player who, whatever he’s supposed to do, he will do it. His decision-making is insane.”

Such praise reflects the regard in which Saka is held. His influence on Arsenal’s season and his potential to shape their title ambitions underline why he is now seen as one of the Premier League’s elite performers.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…