Lescott says beating Man City was key for Arsenal in the last transfer window

Joleon Lescott believes that Arsenal concentrated on gaining an advantage over Manchester City when they were signing players in the last transfer window.

The Gunners competed with the Citizens for the league title last season and are determined to secure it in this campaign.

The last transfer window presented them with a significant opportunity to bolster their squad for another demanding season, and they made a concerted effort to acquire top talents.

Before the international break, Arsenal ended an eight-year wait to defeat City in the league.

Lescott believes that the Gunners had several motivating factors to win that game and had prepared their squad for moments like that.