Lescott says beating Man City was key for Arsenal in the last transfer window

Joleon Lescott believes that Arsenal concentrated on gaining an advantage over Manchester City when they were signing players in the last transfer window.
The Gunners competed with the Citizens for the league title last season and are determined to secure it in this campaign.
The last transfer window presented them with a significant opportunity to bolster their squad for another demanding season, and they made a concerted effort to acquire top talents.
Before the international break, Arsenal ended an eight-year wait to defeat City in the league.
Lescott believes that the Gunners had several motivating factors to win that game and had prepared their squad for moments like that.
He tells the Daily Mail:
‘You’ve got to be aware of the impact that City had on Arsenal last year. Their whole recruitment was based around the team games they played around City.
‘Going into the game the appetite to win and the understanding of the need to win was probably bigger for Arsenal.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
It’s clear that we must be purposeful in our recruitment efforts if we are genuinely committed to winning the league. It’s quite possible that we aimed to sign players who could provide us with an advantage over Manchester City.
City has set the standard for success in English football over the past few seasons, and they are certainly a team worth emulating.
