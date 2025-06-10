Let Athletic Bilbao winger be.. Arsenal have plenty of other options

At this point, it’s time for Arsenal to move on from Nico Williams.

Mikel Arteta has long admired the Athletic Bilbao winger. His profile fits everything Arsenal are looking for this summer: two-footed, electric in transition, technically sharp, and dangerous in one-on-one situations. Williams rarely overcomplicates things, and his decision-making off the ball is unusually refined for a player his age (22 years old).

On paper, he’s the perfect addition to Arteta’s wide options, a natural upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, with the added bonus of being able to cover on both flanks. At just £50 million thanks to his release clause, Williams would be a bargain. But football transfers don’t happen on paper.

Reluctance and wages are stalling the move

Two significant obstacles are holding this deal back, and they’re not going away. First is Williams’ reported wage demands, which are said to be steep and potentially destabilising to Arsenal’s current structure.

More crucially, according to Sport in Spain, the player himself remains reluctant to leave La Liga. Barcelona’s lingering interest hasn’t gone away, and there are whispers that Williams would still prefer to stay in Spain altogether. That’s not the kind of energy Arsenal need in the squad.

We’ve been here before. This has shades of Dusan Vlahovic, another talent who resisted a move to North London and has since drifted into transfer limbo. Arsenal simply cannot afford another saga that stalls their wider strategy.

Better, and more willing, options are emerging

This summer is not short on elite winger talent. Leroy Sané is potentially available on a free. Rafael Leão, while expensive, looks increasingly open to a move. And Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz is already a named target, with strong momentum building around a deal.

Arsenal’s attack needs reinforcing on both flanks, not least to lighten the load on Bukayo Saka. But that doesn’t mean they have to chase unwilling players. Nico Williams may tick all the technical boxes, but his hesitation speaks volumes.

Time to move on, Gooners.. Which other winger option would you prefer?

Daniel O

