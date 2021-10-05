Let me explain to Bernd Leno why he is no longer Number One at Arsenal

With players on international break, it’s common they give interviews with their national press which tend to get lost in translation.
Bernd Leno will most likely be asked by the German media why he’s currently not playing for Arsenal?
His country will be expecting their keeper to expand on an interview he gave to SportBild where he’s been quoted saying, ‘There was no clear reason why I was out, but It had nothing to do with my performance.’
In one sentence he ended his Gunners career in my opinion.
Days later Arteta would confirm his goalkeeper was lying because there had in fact been ‘a very clear conversation with him 48 hours before I was going to make a decision.’
The 29-year-old is either trying to protect his value by trying to convince any potential suitors that there is nothing wrong with his form, or worse, he’s deluded and actually believes he’s playing better then what is reality.
Either way it shows a mentality not strong enough for the level we want to return to.
What the very best athletes do in adversity is they take accountability, they take ownership, they acknowledge their short comings.
Because only when you admit there is a problem can you find a solution.
That’s not to say you have to lose the self-belief which made you a professional sports person, but you have to accept you will have moments where things don’t go well.
So, Mr Leno let me try and help you as you can’t possibly make sense why you are no longer our number 1….
In Mikel Arteta’s first home game as manager he was on course for a 1-0 win over Chelsea when you decided to charge out for a corner, miss the ball and present them with an open goal.
A month later an Everton goal squeezed through your legs.
Days later with seconds remaining in the Europa League second leg against Olympiakos instead of kicking the ball up the pitch, you lacked any kind of composure and kicked the ball out for a needless corner.
So, in a new managers first 3 months in the job he had witnessed his GK make three costly errors.
You then got injured in our second fixture back in Project Restart.
In your absence we won the FA Cup as Martinez showed more presence in the air then you ever did and seemed to bring confidence to his back 4/5.
When the Argentine gave us an ultimatum though we showed a loyalty towards you and gave you every opportunity.
Whether it was the injury or the knowledge that some gooners preferred Martinez you seemed to have lost a lot of confidence ever since.
At Anfield and the Etihad you were beaten at your near post, a big no-no in the keeper’s manual.
You were out of position against Leicester allowing Vardy to head into an empty net.
Your ability on the ball (or lack of) cost us goals in Vienna and played Xhaka into trouble at Burnley.
I still don’t understand what you were thinking at Wolves when you charged out and needlessly handled the ball getting an obvious red card.
West Ham and Everton both scored goals that went through your body.
At this point we were looking for alternatives to, at the very least, give you competition which might help you raise standards.
Instead, you conceded 9 goals in three games with Brentford scoring from a throw in!
Now that we had bought Ramsdale it made sense to give him a chance and to his credit he’s kept 4 clean sheets in 5 games. He’s had the baton and until he drops it, he deserves to stay between the posts.
So, in conclusion the reason you have been on the bench is the same reason that you don’t play for Germany …. there are better options.
Finally, whisper this quietly, maybe you’re not as good as you think you are?
Dan
Harsh? Yes PERHAPS, though personally I believe not. But elite level football has to BE harsh, as the pressures to win are enormous and they ARE harsh, as MA is realising , IF, which I MUCH DOUBT,he ever reads many of the silly anti MA comments on this site.
As for LENO, DAN is of course entirely correct.
LENO lacks self confidence, as his constant punching, instead of ever catching a high ball, shows only too clearly. That lack is also shown by the age is takes him to decide which under pressure defender he will attempt to pass the ball out to when he has the ball at his feet!
Simply put , he is now nowhere near the keeper he was when he first came in to the team. I see him gone by next season and will be hugely surprised if I am wrong.
Just not a good enough all round keeper in so many ways, even though his shot stopping reactions remain good.
But thats not enough for a top level keeper in the modern game!
And THAT is surely far nearer the the whole truth, I suggest.
I dont think Leno has ever been good enough for the prem and never a proper no1. Martinez was a better keeper but we ended up as Leno as our no1 again, which was a strange decision. A good shot stopper but that is where it ends. Is Ramsdale the answer? Thats a question only time wilm tell but he had better be, we cant do with another mistake with our goalkeeper.
Maybe Dan the blame should be placed at the feet of MR (magician)Arteta ,I mean his form nosedived as soon as Arteta came through the door with his big ideas ,let’s not forget Leno is not alone with his form dropping ,TBF there are not many players who have really kicked on ,Leno seems to have been made a scape goat for the shortcomings of a underperforming manager who likes to pass the buck when things aren’t going his way .
We all know that quite a few fans have a problem with Leno because of the Martinez debacle,but that wasn’t his fault and I’ll always big him up for his service here .
He’s not the first and he definitely won’t be the last to be kicked to the curb because of the inexperience of our boss man .
im not sure Aretea can be blamed for his mistakes
eg, does a manger make you run out of area and punch the ball ?
plus he was making some mistakes under Emery as well
Agreed
We should’ve got rid long time replacing him with Martinez.
Aaron is the superior GK though and will be better than Martinez
Real talk, though: If a tree falls in a forest and no one hears it, is it Arteta’s fault?
@Dan Kit
:’-D
Was gonna say…
Repeat post, hoping my original will now reappear. I write this post so often, only from unfortunate necessity. Sigh!
Leno’s concentration seems to have slightly worsened, but I don’t think Ramsdale is much better than him. Had he been allowed to make more long goal kicks as Ramsdale did in our last four EPL games, I believe he could’ve got four clean sheets
It doesn’t matter who’ll be our main GK, because the internal GK competition will only make them better
We just need to improve their passing accuracy and decision making skills. If we can’t play from the back, they have to be able to lob the ball to one of our tall wingers