‘Let me tell you’ – Kevin Campbell hails ‘incredible’ Arsenal signing

Kevin Campbell has hailed Arsenal’s signing of Aaron Ramsdale, claiming that nobody else has impressed him more.

The Gunners spent more than any other Premier League club this summer, a decision that attracted slander from rival fans, but the new signings are already making an impact in our first team.

Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Ben White have all earned their place in the team in recent weeks, conceding just once in their last four league matches with the trio playing a key role, and the goalkeeper has rightly earned praise from that.

Former Gunner Campbell has hailed some of his impressive traits, as well as claiming his doubters were wrong, with some fans claimed to have targeted him even before he had been confirmed as an Arsenal signing.

“This is the beautiful thing about football,” Campbell told the Football Insider.

“At first, I didn’t pass judgement because I did not know enough about him. Instead, I went away and did my research. Others made preconceptions about him because he was relegated with a couple of clubs. It was held against him straight away.

“When people found out he was signing he received hate on social media. He had to turn off his messages and comments and this was before he had even signed for the football club. Straight away fans are on his back even though he hadn’t done anything.

“There was a pre-conceived idea that he was not good enough for Arsenal but let me tell you, that young man has impressed me as much as anyone they’ve signed. I think he’s been incredible.

“Not just his saves and his distribution but the way he commands his box. He is not afraid to give his defenders a rollicking. That is really important. I never saw [Bernd] Leno do it.

“You can see that he has a feeling for the football club.“

Will Ramdsale’s inbox be full of apologies and praise now, or do these type of people only focus on negatives? Where does Ramdsale rank amongst all of Arteta and Edu’s signings?

Patrick