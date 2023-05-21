Let the battle of the WSL heavy-weights commence! Chelsea v Arsenal & Man United v City by Michelle

This highly anticipated date for Women’s Super League fans, Super Sunday 28th May, is here! Two thrilling derbies are set to take place, significantly impacting this most-closely-contested of WSL title races.

Currently top of the table, Chelsea holds a commanding position. However, Manchester United is closely pursuing them, while Arsenal remains a potential threat, capable of mounting a late run for the title.

Although Manchester City finds themselves out of contention for the league title, they still possess the ability to influence its destination. Additionally, the battle for the third-place spot in the Champions League is up for grabs – only the WSL Top 3 will qualify for the Women’s Champions League next season..

Let’s take a closer look at the crucial fixtures shaping the WSL title race this upcoming weekend. Below are the current WSL standings:

Chelsea v Arsenal

Chelsea hold the fate of the WSL title in their own hands. If they win their two remaining games, they will secure the trophy for a 4th consecutive season.

On the other hand, Arsenal have the opportunity to narrow the gap by two points if they defeat Chelsea in today’s match.

“Everybody wants to see us fail, but I think the greatest thing about this team is that we bounce back up and show ourselves in big moments,” Chelsea Manager Hayes told the BBC.

Chelsea will most definitely want to “bounce back” from their last game against Arsenal – a 3-1 defeat in the Continental Cup final, but Blues manager Emma Hayes says it will be difficult against “one of the top teams in Europe”.

“Arsenal have shown their spirit, their qualities even with their injuries. They are a top team,” Hayes added.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says beating a “very strong Chelsea side” will require a perfect performance from his team.

“We know we need to be at our very best and give maybe our best performance of the season in order to get the result we want,” Arsenal boss Eidevall said.

Manchester United v Manchester City:

By the time the Manchester derby kicks off at 18:45 today (watch live on Sky Sports), the result of the London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal will already by known.

If Chelsea lose to Arsenal, it would shift the balance of power to Manchester United. A victory over City would propel United to the top of the table, setting the stage for an exciting final game on 27th May.

While Manchester United may be hopeful for a Chelsea defeat, Gareth Taylor’s Manchester City side will be seeking the opposite outcome. An Arsenal loss would present City with an opportunity to level the points and intensify the battle for the crucial third-place position, which guarantees entry into the Champions League. This scenario would keep the fight alive until the last day of the season, 27th May.

What are your predictions for today? An Arsenal win and Man City win could certainly upset the WSL apple-cart!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

