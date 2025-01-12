“Let them off the hook” Sky Sports’ reporter says Arsenal let Man Utd get lucky

Arsenal missed numerous opportunities during their FA Cup clash with Manchester United, which ultimately led to their elimination from the competition. Despite being heavily favoured to win—particularly after United were reduced to ten men—Arsenal failed to capitalise on their dominance, leaving fans and analysts alike frustrated.

From the moment United went a man down, Arsenal controlled much of the match, creating a host of opportunities that should have secured them victory. However, their inability to convert these chances proved costly. While some may credit United’s defensive resilience, Arsenal’s wastefulness in front of goal was undeniably a significant factor. Time and time again, they squandered clear-cut opportunities that could have easily turned the tide in their favour.

Sky Sports reporter Sam Blitz highlighted this issue, suggesting that United benefited from Arsenal’s profligacy. He observed: “Ruben Amorim’s side also looked dangerous on the break. They created the better chances in the last period of extra-time. Yes, Arsenal let them off the hook with some poor finishing. But sometimes you earn the luck, and United did that today.” His remarks underline the reality that, while United defended well, they were aided by Arsenal’s inability to punish them when it mattered most.

Failing to capitalise on numerous chances is often a recipe for defeat, and Arsenal once again demonstrated a lack of composure in crucial moments. Matches against tough opponents in high-stakes competitions demand focus, clinical finishing, and resilience—qualities that Arsenal failed to exhibit.

Losing to a United side that has been underwhelming this season, especially after they were reduced to ten men, is a bitter pill to swallow for Arsenal fans. This performance raises questions about the Gunners’ mentality in critical matches and whether they are capable of handling pressure effectively. Ultimately, their failure to seize control of the match when presented with the perfect opportunity has cost them a place in the next round.