“Let them off the hook” Sky Sports’ reporter says Arsenal let Man Utd get lucky

Arsenal missed numerous opportunities during their FA Cup clash with Manchester United, which ultimately led to their elimination from the competition. Despite being heavily favoured to win—particularly after United were reduced to ten men—Arsenal failed to capitalise on their dominance, leaving fans and analysts alike frustrated.
From the moment United went a man down, Arsenal controlled much of the match, creating a host of opportunities that should have secured them victory. However, their inability to convert these chances proved costly. While some may credit United’s defensive resilience, Arsenal’s wastefulness in front of goal was undeniably a significant factor. Time and time again, they squandered clear-cut opportunities that could have easily turned the tide in their favour.
Sky Sports reporter Sam Blitz highlighted this issue, suggesting that United benefited from Arsenal’s profligacy. He observed: “Ruben Amorim’s side also looked dangerous on the break. They created the better chances in the last period of extra-time. Yes, Arsenal let them off the hook with some poor finishing. But sometimes you earn the luck, and United did that today.” His remarks underline the reality that, while United defended well, they were aided by Arsenal’s inability to punish them when it mattered most.
Failing to capitalise on numerous chances is often a recipe for defeat, and Arsenal once again demonstrated a lack of composure in crucial moments. Matches against tough opponents in high-stakes competitions demand focus, clinical finishing, and resilience—qualities that Arsenal failed to exhibit.
Losing to a United side that has been underwhelming this season, especially after they were reduced to ten men, is a bitter pill to swallow for Arsenal fans. This performance raises questions about the Gunners’ mentality in critical matches and whether they are capable of handling pressure effectively. Ultimately, their failure to seize control of the match when presented with the perfect opportunity has cost them a place in the next round.
Sam Blitz was absolutely right
Arsenal let Utd off the hook with dreadful finishing. Pure and simple. You can analyse it all you like with this player and that and experiments but the bottom line was that there were numerous chances – good chances – & more than one of which should have found its way into the net.
Utd finished their chance and Raya also made a good save. It looked to me that they were happy to defend the draw and take a punt on winning the penalty shoot out, which they did, following a crappy penalty from Havertz. He looked out of form to me.
As for Odegaard’s penalty, that was as weak as water as well. However, I thought he worked so hard for the team. That was a crucial miss after the disappointment from the Newcastle game because Utd were pretty poor. Sterling was also a nuisance, working hard on the right wing and tried to make things happen.
Time wasting today was shocking and the arch exponent was the Utd goalkeeper.
From the spectator’s perspective, there wasn’t enough urgency to get forward at times, especially with the game ebbing away and the crowd were clearly urging them forward. My only real complaint was what looked like fear in front of the goal. It was a bit like pass the parcel at a children’s party at times, instead of taking the bull by the horns and having a shot.
Also, it was impossible to make out who was who half the time with the numbers on the shirts being virtually invisible which was downright annoying
SueP,
I enjoy our banter, but complaining about time wasting. Come on, under Arteta we’re one of the worst teams for it. And that’s in first half of games as well.
And the time it takes us to take set pieces is frankly embarrassing. I noticed something new today, the players are now having little meetings before taking them.
Come on, is this what Arsenal has come to. And if it is, the manager has to take a lot of the blame for that, because if its not a directive from him, then he should put a block on this behavior.
The fact he doesn’t just adds fuel to the fire in the belief, that he encourages the behavior.🙄🤦♂️
Derek,
Ordinarily, I watch the game on the box. Today I was at the game and it appears so very different being there. I think I was being sadly ironic about the fact that we have had articles about our players rolling around, or taking ages to leave the pitch when substituted. Throw ins are another one and corners too. Utd were top of the class for all of those things today and the crowd let them know what they thought of it. If anything, Arsenal were keen to get on with the game, knowing that we have a much more important game on Wednesday. The game should have been done and dusted but for the mind numbing finishing which had everyone with their collective heads in their hands.
and Utd defended well