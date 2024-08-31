Let’s all hope that Thomas Partey’s last season at Arsenal is a good one…

Thomas Partey’s tenure at the Emirates Stadium is coming to an end. The Arsenal midfielder is in his contract’s final year. Arsenal’s decision to allow him to be in such a situation clearly indicated that they were unsure about keeping him long-term.

The idea was that if Partey could stay fit, he’d have a chance to land a new contract. Many believe Arsenal is hesitant to offer him a new contract due to fitness concerns.

Interestingly, the former Atletico Madrid player has tried to maintain his condition in recent months. Partey has remained fit after playing the last five Arsenal league games of last season, two World Cup qualifiers for Ghana, and a full pre-season. Staying fit has also allowed him to start all of Arsenal’s games this season.

Partey fans may have been confident that he would eventually earn a new contract at Emirates Stadium if he remained fit. Unfortunately, that may not be the case. Following Mikel Merino’s signing, Football Transfers claims Arsenal has already decided upon Partey’s future.

The club appears to be so determined to part ways with him that for £15 million they may even do so during the winter transfer window. If these claims are accurate, Gunners should savour every time they watch Partey, who is on his last dance at Arsenal.

Let’s hope it’s a good one!

Darren N

