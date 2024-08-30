Wishing all the best for Exiting Hale Ender.

After nearly moving to Marseille and then Nottingham Forest, it looks like Eddie Nketiah has finally found a new home, as of writing this article Eddie has just completed his deal to be a new Crystal Palace player for a £30million package.

Having been long term admirers of the player, Palace have seem to have finally gotten their man as he could be potentially registered just in time for him to make his debut at the weekend against Chelsea. Regardless of how most Arsenal fans feel about him as a player there’s still no doubt in my mind that we’ll all be wishing the absolute best in his future endeavors out of the club.

He’s our most longest serving player currently in the squad along with Reiss Nelson, with him making his home debut under the legendary Arsene Wenger in an EFL cup game against Norwich city towards the back end of 2017, a match that’ll hold a special place in his heart for years to come given he came on late to score a brace in a 2-1 win.

Eddie also made 168 appearances for the club contributing a modest 38 goals and assisting a further 7, not numbers to set the world alight but you’ll give him breathing room considering most of those appearances were from the bench. However his most memorable match in an Arsenal shirt came as a started in a 5-0 win over Sheffield united last season where he netted his first ever premier league hattrick.

There are however key reasons why he never nailed a starting beth in the squad even after playing under a handful of Managers in his short Arsenal career. Though it would be harsh to say but I think that he was never really at the right level to be starting consistently for us even though I think he has a strong work ethic and attitude nevertheless His profile never really fit in with any manager we’ve had over the course of his career and I also think he lacks the elite finishing, box presence and ability to run in behind that we needed in a striker at the time.

I still wish him the very best in his future endeavors though given he’s one of our very own and also given he still possesses enough quality to flourish at other clubs in the PL.

I’m sure with a regular starting spot he will score lots of goals for Palace this season..

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

