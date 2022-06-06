Let’s analyse the large group of players that Arsenal fans have called ‘deadwood’

DID WE REALLY HAVE DEADWOOD PLAYERS? by dgr8xt
Hello all. From the title of this writeup, you would easily think that it will be full of statistics. But like I’ve said before, I’m not one given to much stats. Instead of saying that Aubameyang scored 22 goals, I prefer to say he won the golden boot. That’s a better read for me.
Now to the main thing. We have a group of players whom our esteemed fan base had classified as indisciplined, dross, toxic, useless, underperforming and deadwood. Tough words to describe the most despicable of persons.
But were/are these players actually deadwood? Generally, they are mostly players whom our manager met at the club when he arrived, though, not all of them. I will try not to mention our last FA cup win cos it’s been spoken of many times. Let’s take a quick look at some of these deadwood players and judge for ourselves. I will avoid statistics as much as possible. Trust me on that;
1. Granit Xhaka: Signed by Wenger. Why was he re-signed by our current manager if he was deadwood?
2. Mohammed Elneny: Signed by Wenger. Another to be re-signed by our current manager. He’s been one of the most derided and labelled as a complete deadwood. Why the sudden new contract by a management who once classified him as such? Am I missing something?
3. Sead Kolasinac: Signed by Wenger. This is the flag bearer of the deadwood label given by our fanbase. I wish to ask an important question here. It was very obvious that he wasn’t up to it at all… but this was when our current manager arrived. Was Kolasinac so bad under Wenger? How about under Emery? Did he play as bad for those two like he did under our current manager? What happened?
4. Mesut Özil: Signed by Wenger. Probably the most insulted ex-Arsenal player since Robin Van Persie. Let’s not pretend over the fact that his performances dropped after signing his huge contract under Wenger. Let’s not pretend over the fact that Emery had serious issues with him over his laziness and refusal to press and defend. Let’s not pretend over the fact that immediately our current manager arrived, he was one of the first names on the team sheet. Let’s not pretend over the fact that due to his work rate on the pitch from December 2019 till when COVID struck, he could not be dropped even without the assists. Let’s not pretend over the fact that he vanished off the face of the team immediately after the restart. Let’s not pretend over the fact that this was not the Manager’s fault. Let’s not pretend over the fact that this was a board decision due to his refusal to take a pay cut without assurances of where the money was going to. Let’s not pretend over the fact that he was later justified as the club sacked many workers. And finally, let’s not pretend over the fact that our midfield from then until when Smith Rowe began to play (about 8 months later) lacked organization, hence, fans were calling for his reinstatement. I also wanted him gone and I’m quite glad he’s gone. But was he deadwood to our current manager? Wasn’t it a board decision?
5. Shkodran Mustafi: Signed by Wenger. 85 mins of good performances always overshadowed by 5 mins of madness. But I wish to ask another question. How did Emery manage to use him to get fifth place and a European final? Remember the 22 matches unbeaten? Didn’t he play in these games? Is Emery a wizard or am I still missing something?
6. Alexander Lacazette: Signed by Wenger. Had a beaming on and off pitch relationship with Aubameyang under Emery which practically fell off the cliff (on pitch) when our current manager arrived. Why? Scored 17 goals last two seasons and was utterly atrocious last season (read the Kolasinac question above again). Why the sudden cliff fall in performance? Still missing something am I?
7. Calum Chambers: Signed by Wenger. In all honesty, would you choose to have a Cedric in your team or a Chambers? I know whom I’ll rather have. Went on loan to Fulham and was their player of the season. Returned and was good for us until injury struck. Wasn’t he useful? Why are fans complaining that his sale in January was part of the reasons for us missing out on the top four this season if he was deadwood? Deadwood shouldn’t have any uses right?
8. Kostantinos Mavropanos: Signed by Wenger. Fans being so livid by the atrocious £4m buyout fee put into his loan contract tells you all about his deadwood status.
9. Ainsley Maitland Niles: Signed by Wenger. Decent performances in the league and the FA Cup final don’t make him a world class midfielder or full back. But who would argue that his absence didn’t play a part in our top four loss? I’m not sure a £20m bid would have been rejected and much convincing and promises of playing time would have been given to a deadwood player. But he’s become deadwood now. How exciting.
10. Reiss Nelson: Signed by Wenger. Not sure why Feyenoord coach would complain about his fitness when he arrived, but he was surely correct as he got the best out of the player later on. We don’t seem to be able to get such from same players. Deadwood you say?
11. Hector Bellerin: Signed by Wenger. Wants to leave (I want that too) but surely better than Cedric. Has proved to be useful (very useful actually) on loan. Here, he seemed to be deadwood.
12. Guendouzi: Signed by Emery. Even with his perceived “attitude”, fans are still feeling upset that we got only £8m for him. This I would say is about one-sixth of his value. Deadwood?
13. Nicolas Pepe: Signed by Emery (The Arsenal board actually). His stats would not have been gotten by a deadwood player I’m quite sure. Playing excellently in one match only to be sent to the bench the next match doesn’t give much boost to a player, whatever their pedigree. Nketiah coming on to play as a winger when we’re chasing a goal at the dying stages against Everton at Goodison Park while Pepe watches on from the bench defies all natural, psychological, physical, spiritual and footballing logic. It isn’t a deadwood matter.
14. Sokratis Papastathopoulos: Signed by Emery. Again I will mention the 5th place finish, 22 matches unbeaten and the European final. Not too sure deadwood can do this, especially considering that we had Mustafi, Lichsteiner, regressing Koscielny and a slow & ageing Monreal in that defence. As a deadwood, he played in those games.
15. Bernd Leno: Signed by Emery. Not world class but certainly has world class reflexes. Kept us in matches along with Aubameyang’s goals throughout a season and missed out on the club’s player of the season award to same goal scorer Aubameyang. He was privileged to have the talents of Mustafi, Lichsteiner and Kolasinac in front of him. Not sure what level of deadwood he is.
16. Lucas Torreira. Signed by Emery. Man of the match awards in five games of the 22 matches unbeaten including the North London Derby. Upped his game when our manager arrived and like Özil, disappeared immediately after the restart, no explanations. I don’t think his displeasure with life in London explains the sudden disappearance from the pitch. Wants to leave, yes. But deadwood?
17. David Luiz: Signed by Emery. Had his contract extended immediately after the worst performance a player can have in human history (against Man City). Was a mainstay in the defence for another year. How dead is that wood? I’m not quite sure.
18. Edward Nketiah: Signed by Wenger. Like Elneny, was considered to be among the chief of the deadwood until suddenly, perception changes and he’s bagging a £100k p/w five year deal. Thought he was deadwood? What happened? Why the change in perception?
19. Pablo Mari: Signed by our current manager. Nothing more to be said.
20. Rúnar Alex Rúnnarson: Signed by our current manager. Nothing more to be said.
21. Cedric Soares: Signed by our current manager without even kicking a ball. Imagine if Wenger had signed Kim Källstrom
22. Nuno Tavares: Signed by our current manager. Very young but already classified as deadwood.
While I agree that most of these players weren’t world class when our current manager took over, I’m not quite sure of what makes most of them deadwood.
dgr8xt
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
So what is your point? Just asking….
Surely his point is as plain as the nose on your face?
Why oh why do we, as a fanbase, continually devalue our own players, who, on closer inspection (as the author has done) are not “deadwood” as described in the dictionary.
What is the point of the exercise?
Every manager at our club has bought players who have not reached the expected level required, so they are moved on.
The problem is, our club has become synonymous with poor decision making – especially under the current management.
Giving away players and still paying their salaries is a current issue that seems to be hampering our dealings in the transfer market.
Great article that highlights, in detail, the shortcomings of our club and a section of our fan base.
Thanks for the proper reply.
Basically, we shouldn’t have signed a player solely based on their past achievements. A player usually has a unique combination of skills, which could be suited to his new manager’s system or not
Motivation and the season phase could also determine a player’s productivity
Aubameyang and Nketiah scored plenty of goals in the second half of last season. But let’s see whether they could be as productive or not at the beginning of next season, when the opponents have already been familiar with their tendencies in the fields
That’s why among every other details to be considered in signing a player EPL players should be looked into because they are familiar with the league I saw Sander Berge play for Norway yesterday I wonder why Arteta is not not looking at such experienced player in EPL for DM. Signing outsiders like Artho M etc is not certain they will match up with EPL physicality except if the player is exceptional. Why look for replacement for Soars when we can maximize AMN next season with Tommy. We only need a good DM for injury prone Pathey, A RW to challenge Saka, a backup for Thieney and a very top CF.
An article supposedly “not full of stats” but that is what, to some extent at least, we had.
We had however no finish to the article, which ended abruptly and had no conclusion at all.
I can see from the writers point of view, what he was trying to say, which(to sum up) means he wants our manager gone. That is overwhelmingly obvious, even though he did not say so directly(hence my comment about he failed to sum up his piece).
So he doctored his stats to include players that have never been describes as deadwood at all. Leno for just one. Leno is a fine shot stopper, though with holes in his allround game but in no way have I, nor anyone I have ever seen post on JA, ever called him “deadwood”!.
This is just one among a grreat deal of this article that I see in an almost polar opposite direction from the writer. But , as he is relentlessly attaccking the judgement of MA whereas I firmly support MA, that is no surprise.
Suffice to say this writer has style and can use words well to put his points across. That has to be said, for balance.
However, it is WHAT he thinks that I find, in the main, so utterly incredulous. But hey, only my opinion of course.
1. By stats, I mean the numbers. If saying that a player played well at certain time is statistic to you, then I don’t know what else to say
2. I deliberately didn’t conclude as I’ve done in other writeups so that the reader would conclude as they see fit. It’s a writing technique. You should try it someday
I have seen people asking what’s the point of this article, well, the point is, wenger has the most deadwood out of the list and after claiming this management took it upon himself to clear the deadwood, only to see some of the allegedly deadwood being resigned and given more contract.
So is the deadwood allegations really valid?? Or it just more of an excuses.
Cause the management before this didn’t cry of the deadwood and neither did this management when they were winning the FA cup with them..
Let me bring you to more revealing fact.
Those deadwood reached 4 finals in different competition before this management full seasons. They managed to win two and lost two.
Deadwood of players won’t reach final in four consecutive seasons. If there’s anything it was that , they didn’t deliver enough, but they are far from deadwood as claimed.
In case you want to know the four finals. Here are the list.
Fa cup the last Wenger won.
Caraboa cup agaisnt city. Wenger final season. Lost the cup to city.
Europa final by Emery. Lost to chealse.
Lastly FA cup by MA won against chealse.
All these were done by the allegedly deadwood.
All in all, I am among the few fans who have refused to label any player deadwood.
Average, not good enough are the words I use instead.
I don’t really understand the point of this? Half of them are no longer at the club.
Personally, I think the term deadwood is personal to everyone. For me deadwood is someone who is 1. no longer required by the manager or 2. The player has stated he wishes to leave the club. Just because a fan wants better does not put a player in either group.
I would say the players definitely sitting in groups 1 or 2 are
Bellerin, Mari, Torreira, Guendozi, Pepe.
There are other players that are very close to either or both groups, Leno, Runarrsson Cedric, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Nelson. I think new signings will probably make them join group 1 or 2.
I also believe that new signings could push some out on loan, Okonkwo, Tavares, Sambi, Balogun and even Nketiah if he has signed already.
Some players may be, and may have been, surplus to requirements, past their best, or just do not cut it, but describing them as deadwood is down right insulting and in my opinion, wrong. The term seems to have come into common parlance in more recent times as I never remember Charlie George being described as deadwood when transferred to Derby or Ray Kennedy and Michael Thomas when sold to Liverpool, along with others shipped out for various reasons.
People actually tend to use the term deadwood very flippantly to denote players who they think should leave. It seems the term has just triggered some others.
A player can be “deadwood” to us because they’re not very useful here – either can’t find consistency, can’t handle the pressure, never find a niche in the squad, have a sudden drop in form due to age or loss of confidence, or don’t adapt well to the league. If they didn’t have something going for them, they’d never have been signed or never would have made their debuts. It’s not meant in a personal way (at least not by me) and doesn’t mean they aren’t good players who can’t do well elsewhere, at least in most cases.
This article looks like letters were thrown at eachother to form a crap heap of words.