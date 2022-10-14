Let’s applaud Arteta’s tactical genius in win over Liverpool

I have pointed out when Arteta has got things wrong but it’s only right that I equally highlight when our manager gets something spot on.

I thought making the Emirates an intimidating place to play took some beating, yet the decision to play Tomiyasu left back last Sunday was coaching at it’s very best.

Fans are entitled to opinions, but we don’t see what happens on the training pitch every day.

So many at Man City say this is where the Spaniard excelled, his sessions which had attention to detail and his ability to teach players on a 1 to 1 basis. We haven’t always seen that in North London; a lot of talent he has washed his hands of.

Last weekend though he tactically tweaked his system with the opposition in mind, out-thinking one of the best in the world, Klopp.

Before kick-off, with Zinchenko injured, most assumed Tierney was the logical replacement.

Apart from being injury prone, he never lets us down and many Gooners wanted him as our captain.

Yet the decision was to start Tomiyasu on the left, a defender who can play anywhere at the back (has been a centre back for Japan).

Clearly this was a fixture where our boss didn’t feel the need for an attacking full back, instead taking the old-fashioned view of having his full back’s main strength being to defend!

It meant Martinelli didn’t have to worry as much about tracking back to cover any overlap runs because Tomiyasu stayed where he was. Can’t be a coincidence that Martinelli went on to have his best game in an Arsenal shirt.

With the extra height over our two natural lefts back, Tomiyasu in the air cut out the diagonal balls Liverpool played.

Arnold couldn’t get past him, while every time Salah cut inside, he was followed because we had a right footed left back.

It’s rare you dominate so much, that in the end your opponent take off their entire right side.

While Trent was injured, it’s noticeable it was Gomez brought on. Suddenly Liverpool were more concerned about stopping us, accepting that nothing was getting past Tomiyasu.

Like I said, I’ll point out when things are going wrong, but equally it’s only correct to highlight when I see Arteta do something genius…

Dan Smith

