Let’s assess just how good Arsenal’s summer signings have been so far

Have Arsenal made the best signings this season?

Arsenal is looking in great form this season and especially since the winter break, we’ve looked like a completely new, regenerated team that’s absolutely full of confidence. I think a lot of that is because of the manager and the way he manages the team, but I also think we must give a lot of credit to our recruitment team and the smart signings we made in the summer.

Havertz has always been a great talent, but being in a Chelsea squad that seems to have some serious problems, looked to have been draining the life and talent out of him. A lot of that is due to the environment and the stuff going on behind the scenes that we as fans aren’t privy to, but also it’s lack of confidence, something he doesn’t seem to lack in this Arsenal side. He continues to prove people wrong and has become a massive part of Arteta’s set up and a great player for us. He not only can score a few goals but his link up play is unreal, he looks to have settled in perfectly and without him I don’t think we click in the attack as well as we have.

David Raya, even though he’s not technically our player just yet as he sees out his loan from Brentford, he’s been a great pick up for the club. Dropping Ramsdale wouldn’t have been an easy choice for Arteta, and I know a lot of fans still aren’t happy about it, but Raya has shown his quality in the short time he’s played for Arsenal between the sticks. He seems to fit the type of system Arteta wants to play and right now has the most clean sheets in League and has grown more and more in confidence each game. He seems like the perfect fit and with more experience, I think he will continue to get better and better.

Jurrien Timber, although he’s been out injured for almost the entire season, he showed glimpses of what he could do in preseason and for someone like myself, who watched a lot of him at Ajax, I know we’ve got a true gem on our hands. He’s a very versatile player who can play in multiple positions, he’s strong and although he’s pretty short, he’s very good in the air. We will hopefully get to see him play before the season ends, but I do think when he does get back, he’s going to show a lot of people just how good he is very quickly.

And how could I not mention Declan Rice, for a player who had a HUGE price tag on his head and all the pressure of that price tag on his shoulders, you won’t even think he cost us £105 Million because nobody talks about it. Why? Because he’s lived up to the expectations of that type of money. His work on the ball is amazing and the way he can calm down play is a great trait for a footballer like him. He never looks worried, always seems to have more time than anybody else and has made our midfield more fluid. He’s a workhorse and I know it’s a lot of money but I understand why West Ham put such a big price tag on his head, he’s worth it.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Did we have the best summer possible?

Daisy Mae

