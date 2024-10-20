Lets back Russo, as we did Havertz, and she could come up huge for Arsenal Women this season

Alessia Russo’s 2024-25 campaign hasn’t started off well. I admit that I had predicted her to be the resurgent Gunner for this season, but she hasn’t lived up to my expectations thus far.

After the winter break, Russo seemed to have regained her form, last season, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in 25 games for Arsenal Women and England Lionesses.

Surely, based on those numbers, you would understand why a lot of us would tip her for a huge 2024-25 campaign. She hasn’t had the best start to the season, with no goals in her first four league outings, and in two Champions League games, she has scored only once.

Her only goal came last Wednesday, when Arsenal defeated Valerenga 4-1. Some Arsenal fans are concerned about her form in front of goal. And Renee Slegers, Arsenal’s interim manager, had to address this with the press.

Slegers expressed her optimism that Russo’s goal on Wednesday will boost her and that, with their coaching to help her find her positioning, she will be able to change her fortunes.

The Interim Arsenal women’s manager, via the club’s website, said, “I think Alessia’s very good at understanding herself, it’s the most important thing getting yourself into good positions and then the goal will come, and she scored last Wednesday. That’s the main focus to keep on getting our forwards into good positions to get in the back of the net. Emily Fox scored as well on Wednesday, and she’s a right-back who made her way into the box, any player can do it for us. The forward mindset is obviously important for forwards.”

Confidence is like a drug; when you’re high on it as a footballer, you’re unstoppable (Kai Havertz is a prime example of this). Lets back Russo, as we did Havertz, and she will come up huge; the season is still young, and this could still be her campaign to shine.

Michelle M

