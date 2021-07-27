Let’s be clear – Arsenal did not want to sell Martinez to Aston Villa

if you didn’t know much about Arsenal and decided to listen to Talk Sport you would be left thinking that our recruitment team rate Ramsdale as better then Martinez.
The likes of Jamie O’Hara have suggested that rumours we are willing to give Sheffield United over 30 million for their keeper is indicative of the club’s transfer policy.
The pundit’s puzzlement is how can the same person let Martinez leave and then a year later pay 10 million more for a goalie less talented.
I myself can be critical of our lack of ambition in the market, but I’m going to defend the Gunners in this line of thinking.
Like most things, context is key but some in media will choose to leave out key details.
Yes, Martinez had a better season then Leno.
Yes 30 million could be paying over the odds for a player who’s been relegated in consecutive campaigns.
But let’s clarify ….
Arsenal wanted Martinez to stay, they never judged that Leno was better.
What Arteta wanted was for the Argentine to extend his contract, at which point he would have been competition for the number one shirt.
Martinez’s agent made it clear his client would only sign a new deal if there were assurances of being in the first team.
Instead of backing his ability to rise to the top, the player wanted guarantees.
It’s easy with the benefit of hindsight to say we should have made exceptions, but very few managers give that kind of promise.
Anyone can watch what he did at Villa Park and say it was obvious our manager should have named him his first choice but very few coaches do that.
Only a Messi or Ronaldo have earnt the right to make any such demands.
They became the players they have by having the personality where they wouldn’t make such a request, they would simply rely on their belief that they are the best at what they do.
Very few coaches would be happy to be given an ultimatum by a player, and in fact would question that person’s attitude for asking for it.
In the past three seasons Martinez has won an FA Cup and Copa America.
Arsenal might not be the only party who regret not better communication.
Martinez must look at his form In Birmingham and surely realise those levels are good enough to still be at a club he grew up at, and one where he has a better chance of adding to his medal collection?
More confidence perhaps and maybe he doesn’t feel the need to seek validation?
Would I rather Martinez then Ramsdale competing with Leno?
Yes!
But that doesn’t give Talk Sport the right to leave out key facts

Dan
Can’t we talk about something else he’s gone and that’s it end of. Anyway arsenal last signing of the window will sign today and that’s it no more come in only departures wot a bad transfer window this as been no playmaker no cf so mid table or worse going down unless we get rid of mikel and edu and stan
Sorry Tom K. A few weeks to go before the close of Transfer biz, and we start complaining already.
Nobody (outside of the “sacred circle”) has any idea of the precise budget we have to invest. But, it will be better than we expected initially, and the few signings so far look good. Steve (gooner in Spain)
Let’s remind ourselves that we wouldn’t get Partey if we didn’t sell Martinez. Let’s also stop regretting what’s been done and support Okonkwo/ Hein to become the next Seaman
Actually that’s not true.. We would have gotten partey either way
Without Martinez’s sale money, we wouldn’t have had 45 M in cash
If not Partey, let’s agree that without Emi’s sale, we wouldn’t have the money to lure the world-class Willian to the Emirates to help us chase our Champions League dream.
We needed 18M to pay the non playing player & 2M for Runar. Fortunately Runar is out on loan and maybe we may recoup that 2M someday, but we lost money on “honoring the contract” as the other party refused to play his part. Martinez finished that season as No.1, did win 1 major and a friendly cup, so asking for assurances it not his weakness, but a sign of his confidence, which Leno lacks. Being complemented by Messi (very rare) is a testament to his ability. Wish him luck and wish Leno all the more luck. If Martinez wants to come back, pay the 20M and hire him or else Ramsdale or Sam are good enough replacements if not better than Leno if he stays.
If Willian stays, he’d likely play on the left wing or in the CAM position as a backup/ squad rotation player. He’ll just need to cut inside instead of racing to get to the byline, so I expect more goal/ assist/ pressing contributions from him
About Leno, he showed a ball handling improvement in our last five EPL matches. Hopefully he can continue his good form, but there must be a new CF to connect with Leno’s long goal kicks
Firstly, we need to get over this.
Secondly, good performances are definitely not always rewarded with chances/starting place in the team. WILLIAN played how many minutes for us last season???? I would never trust MA to start someone based on their performances, article has no credibility with regards to this opinion.
To say Martinez should’ve fought for his place and backed his ability makes no sense. He was at Arsenal for 10 years so yes he fight for his place and he did back his ability hence why he wanted to be assured of being 1st choice keeper. He never said he wanted to never be dropped, just to be given the gloves to carry on where he deserved. If his performances dropped then yes drop him but at least promise him he’ll start at no.1 next season.
I agree. I applaud Martinez for knowing his worth and understanding that Arteta chooses favourites over form.
He chose not to be strung along with a big maybe and took his future into his own hands. People need to respect that.
So should people respect Arteta’s decision of not guaranteeing any player a spot in the team. If he had stayed and continued with his form, the number one spot would have eventually his, and that is assuming Leno himself did not improve on his form. Leno was in good form before the injury.
Martinez is a villa player, let’s support the present number 1 to do better as well as support our upcoming keepers.
So true. We need to get over this and accept our mistake to let go of Emi. Constantly trying to justify our sale or blaming Emi won’t solve anything.
As much as we didn’t want to sell Emi, he didn’t want to be sold. He fought for a decade to get himself a chance to prove his worth to the team. He simply wished to continue into the new season where he left off when the previous season ended. He deserved at least that after a string of fine performances when he stepped in to replace our starting GK when he was sidelined due to injury.
The management decided to cash in on him than risk losing him for nothing the next summer. Within a year, they are actively looking for a cover for that same position. They are answerable when people question their previous decision and can’t simply evade by putting the blame on the player who isn’t here.
For clarity sake , firstly, Arsenal with Leno and Ryan concedes 39 goals while Aston Villa conceded 47 with only Martinez in goal. Secondly, non of our goalie made no error that lead to a goal while Martinez did and we finished 8th while Aston Villa finished 11th. Anyone can dress up lies as they want the fact is Arsenal as a whole with her players had a better 20/21 than Aston Villa and Leno had a better season than Martinez. Though Martinez made more saves and had more clean sheets but that did really translate to his club position in the table because those majorities of those saves did win his club points. That is why they finished below us.
That’s a really bad comparison.. Arsenal are a defensive team so of course we will concede less than aston villa.. Stats don’t paint the whole picture! I was against Martinez sale but I wish him the best it’s done now no need to dwell over it
Horrific comparison, so many other variables come into play.
@Adiva.
2019-2020 season.
Aston Villa
Without Martinez
Conceded – 67 goals
Goal difference -26
Place 17th.
2020-2021
Aston Villa
With Martinez in goal
Conceded 46 goals
Goal difference +9
Place 11th
PL stats (Season – Starts / Goals conceded / Clean sheets )
Emi Martinez
19/20 – 9 / 9 / 3
20/21- 38 / 46 / 15
Bernd Leno
19/20 – 30 / 39 / 8
20/21 – 35 / 37 / 11
Though both Leno and Martinez are separated by a very fine margin last season, there is not one article about Aston Villa actively looking to replace their current No. 1 Emi Martinez in this summer transfer window. Can the same be said about our club? This tells the whole truth beyond any doubt who among the two is held in high regards by their respective teams.
AT BLOODY LAST !!!!
Emi saw the best way to approach his “predicament” was to seek assurances re’ guaranteed playing time if he stayed.
The manager (quite rightly) could not give such assurances so EMI DECIDED TO MOVE ON !
AS SHOULD WE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Go on then not 1 person will miss you
Hi Nigel.
Sorry mate – not getting your point.
Come on Nigel – don’t hide behind the keyboard.
How have I offended you in given my opinion amongst the many others on here ?
Might be the right thing to do to explain yourself.
Pretty sure we were very happy to receive fee we did at the time. No one knew if he would keep him form up or if was flash in the pan. Must all be labour supporters based on your captain hindsight mentalities. If yall wanna complain about keepers look to juve. Who to say he would have coped in league with leno pushing him? We dont know the alternative outcome so we really should just be happy we got what we did for him.
Disagree, I am in a whatsapp group with 14 others. The majority having watched Martinez play after lockdown overwhelmingly backed him as our number one. At all technical levels he is a better goalkeeper than Leno.
I want to join this fan group ash
I’m pretty sure there are regrets on both sides
-the club would have loved to have kept EMI and saved few millions
-Emi must be thinking that had he stayed and back himself he would now be number 1 at Arsenal the club he spent 10 years at!
To me, Martinez was obviously the better keeper. After having been a forever backup Martinez was right in asking for assurances. IMO Arteta should have given them. Martinez should have been our number 1 and that position should have been his to lose.
However, he is gone and we have to get over it. We have lost great/good players before. Gnarby anyone?
What is more worrying to me is Edu in charge of our negotiations. I am not convinced he has the experience to deal with the task.
It sounds like a cheap shot but the numbers and deals we make for outgoing players compared to incoming players doesn’t seem to make that much sense.
£50 million in today’s market is £75 or more pre-Covid. Is Ben White worth that type of money? Don’t get me wrong I have nothing against the player. I have nothing against Pepe but he was not worth £75 or whatever we paid for him. I am happy Pepe is in our squad but we overpaid no matter how many goals he scores this season. He was at best a £40-50 player when he arrived.
On our budget we can not afford to over pay or under sell.
Your valuation of Pepe is spot-on. Only we didn’t have that kind of money back then to complete the deal. Our management got creative by scheming a staggered payment method over five years. So the add-ons due to the staggered payment initiative brings the total investment on Pepe to an estimated 75 million quids.
If Martinez had not been decisive and made that move, he wouldn’t be Copa America champion with Argentina today because Leno would have been preferred over him and cooling his arse on the bench would have robbed him of even call up to the National team… Arteta has favourites and they are preferred over others irrespective of their performance, I hope for fairness as me move into next season.
I hope for fairness as we move into next season.
However Leno is not up to the level we require:
1. Poor ball distribution. Take hrs to release the ball by then opponents defence have recovered.
2. Has no control over his area. Flap at crosses
The GK coach who recommended Martinez sale and also suggested the purchase of Runarson, must be sacked.
Two separate thoughts pertain.
Firstly, Dans article is the truth and its clear context is so rarely sought, except by serious debaters who wish the WHOLE truth to be spoken and who do not have a biased agenda of their own.
Where there is bias, truth hides.
Think about that last phrase , for it is profoundly true!
Secondly though, I quite understand why DAN WANTS TO PUT THE RECORD STRAIGHT and in this frequently fan biased personal agenda ridden site, that is cathartic.
But in general it is not healthy to rake over business that is now irrelevant to our present and future. Looking backwards is only healthy if one is prepared to look -AND IN FULL CONTEXT- at the whole situation and LEARN from it.
Otherwise it becomes only a small minded point scoring exercise and we all – myself very much included – OUGHT to be far above that.
We are all fallible beings, being human, but should always strive to be fair minded!
Arsenal sold the better goalie…….not planned but it’s still an error. He did fit in their philosophy of a youthful team and homegrown too. I think we would have made at least the EL. Time to move on and hopefully we will get him back when his contract is over at Villa.
Or we can give villa bellerin, willian or torreira for Martinez…simple swap..
The way i see it both are good keepers and both of em have their strengths and weaknesses.People talking about emi saving villa should also understand that even leno did do that for us in many many many matches to be quite honest.
Also why some pick emi over leno is because he had the momentum when leaving.And if argentina had neuer i dont think emi would be no.1 there.For me Leno is my no.1 cause when i look at my team i see him still standing with the club i love.
This debate will go on and on bit whats done is done….