“Let’s be honest” Aubameyang reacts to Burnley draw

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reacted to Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Burnley after they failed to win yet another Premier League game.

The striker gave the Gunners the lead in the first half, but the Clarets pegged them back before the interval.

Arsenal laboured for much of the second half, but they still couldn’t find a winning goal.

They were the better side and saw Nicolas Pepe miss a simple chance while Dani Ceballos hit the post.

The point means they have collected just 38 this season and they risk missing out on European football if they don’t win their next few games.

Arsenal even had a penalty decision given to them initially, but overturned by VAR and Aubameyang thinks that aside, they only have themselves to blame.

The club captain took to Twitter after the game and insisted that they should score more goals in a game like this when they created so many chances.

He then adds that they need to move on now and focus on the games ahead.

He tweeted: “Let’s be honest VAR on the side In this Game When you produce chances as we did Today we should won this Game but it is what it is!! Let’s move forward big week coming #COYG”