Let’s be honest, David Raya has been absolutely brilliant this season

David Raya is having a fantastic season, thoroughly justifying his Golden glove win last season. After impressing during a season-long loan, the Spaniard signed a £27 million permanent deal with Arsenal in the summer. That sealed Aaron Ramsdale’s fate at the Emirates Stadium, as Arteta made it obvious that the Brentford recruit was his first choice custodian.

Raya has been fantastic so far this season, keeping three clean sheets in four games and conceding only one goal in a run of matchups in which he should have conceded at least four goals.

On matchday one against Wolves, he made a superb point-blank save to stop the Wanderers from equalising and attempting a comeback.

On match day two against Aston Villa, he made the save of the season to deny Ollie Watkins a magnificent goal that would have given Villa the lead, laying the groundwork to deny the Gunners the three points. On match day three against Brighton, he made five saves and won 100% of his duels.

On Sunday, he was still at his best, making a handful of saves while dominating the Spurs forwards aerially to keep his clean sheet.

If Raya hadn’t brought his A-game this season, our Gunners’ season would have been a different story (rather than three victories and a draw). Four games into the season, Raya has performed admirably:

4 Games, 93% save rate, 1.14 XG prevented, 3 cleansheets and 100% duels won.

With Aaron Ramsdale in goal, most Gooners didn’t think Arsenal needed to improve their goalkeeping department.

However, a season and four games later, David Raya has changed everyone’s perception. He’s more than just a fantastic custodian, who many felt was simply adept at ball distribution; he’s also a talented shot stopper and a proactive leader who brings calm to this Arsenal team.

Surely, Raya has been the secret to Arsenal’s excellent start this season.

Jack Anderson

