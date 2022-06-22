“Let’s be honest,” Ex-Gunner says their target is worth more than £50 million

Former Arsenal player, Kevin Campbell insists Arsenal would steal Raphinha if they pay only £50 million for the Brazilian.
The attacker has emerged as a stunning target for Mikel Arteta’s side in this transfer window, and they will look to add him to their squad before it closes.
The likes of Barcelona and Liverpool have followed Raphinha in the last few months, and Arsenal is getting a chance they don’t want to miss.
Campbell insists he is worth around £60 million, anything less than that is a great deal for the buying club.
He tells Football Insider: “Raphinha is a great player.
“You just have to look at the calibre of club he has been linked with, Barcelona and even Liverpool at one stage.
“If Arsenal can sign him for around £50million we are nicking him. Let’s be honest, about £60million is probably right so anything below that you are doing well.
“Raphinha is young, direct, skilful, creative, can score… He would be a really good addition to this Arsenal side.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Raphinha is one of the finest players in the Premier League now, and he will bring more threats and goals to our attack if he makes the move.
£60million is a lot of money, but you must splash the cash before you can get quality from the market nowadays.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith – Am I Mr Negative Or just a realist when it comes to Arsenal?
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
I just can’t wait,just grab this GOLD already.
Not sure if we really need this guy, as we have about 5 other wingers and pepe is still with us, priority should be a proper backup for partey, Tierney and a proper goalscorer.
Honestly can not believe we are willing to pay this kind of money for a player when we already have 2 better ones in the same position,Leeds have said they want 65 million and we have already had one bid rejected .
After already signing another lightweight left footed player im struggling to see how our team will look next season.
I know some fans like the fact that we spend money for the sake of it but unless we are getting rid of either Pepe or saka this transfer makes absolutely no sense at all .
Abit like the Vieria one IMO .
But we should expect top 4 at a minimum this season going by the fact Arteta as spent if all transfers are true 450 million in his time here .
What ever happened to signing youngsters in wengers era for a pittance and making them stars rather than signing youngsters who are already established and spending a fortune on them .