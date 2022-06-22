“Let’s be honest,” Ex-Gunner says their target is worth more than £50 million

Former Arsenal player, Kevin Campbell insists Arsenal would steal Raphinha if they pay only £50 million for the Brazilian.

The attacker has emerged as a stunning target for Mikel Arteta’s side in this transfer window, and they will look to add him to their squad before it closes.

The likes of Barcelona and Liverpool have followed Raphinha in the last few months, and Arsenal is getting a chance they don’t want to miss.

Campbell insists he is worth around £60 million, anything less than that is a great deal for the buying club.

He tells Football Insider: “Raphinha is a great player.

“You just have to look at the calibre of club he has been linked with, Barcelona and even Liverpool at one stage.

“If Arsenal can sign him for around £50million we are nicking him. Let’s be honest, about £60million is probably right so anything below that you are doing well.

“Raphinha is young, direct, skilful, creative, can score… He would be a really good addition to this Arsenal side.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raphinha is one of the finest players in the Premier League now, and he will bring more threats and goals to our attack if he makes the move.

£60million is a lot of money, but you must splash the cash before you can get quality from the market nowadays.

