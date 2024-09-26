“Let’s bring everything on Thursday” in Arsenal Women must win UWCL qualifier v BK Hacken

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Jonas Eidevall, Manager of Arsenal, gives a thumbs up during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Molineux on March 31, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Arsenal Women could finally book their spot in the 2024-25 UEFA Women’s Champions League. The North Londoners failed to qualify for the UWCL last season due to elimination in the Round 1 qualifiers.

Well, this time they have a chance to make it, but they have one issue. They’ve got to turn around a 1-0 defeat to BK Hacken in the first leg of the round 2 qualifier. On Thursday night the Swedish side will come to Meadow Park for a second-leg clash where a draw or a win could see them eliminate Arsenal.

Even so, according to Arsenal Manager Jonas Eidevall, lessons were learnt from the defeat to Hacken last week. For him, that loss was a step backwards, but they’ll make amends for that. They’re looking to score goals; they need to win by two more goals on Thursday night to make it a special European night for them and their fans. He thinks it’s a game; they’ll do everything right after being accused of lacking a clinical edge last week.

“We knew what we did in Hacken last time,” Jonas said. “I thought that was a step backwards for us. Now, we need to take two steps forward. We know we need to win the game, we know we need to score goals, so let’s go after that, let’s bring everything on Thursday night, let’s make it a really special European night that doesn’t leave any stone unturned on that pitch in our quest to go into the group stage of the Champions League.”

As outstanding as this Arsenal team is, they can’t afford to miss out on European football. Truth be told, Champions League football is something they should play, as they’ll surely give top teams a run for their money there.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t help but feel that on Thursday, Hacken are up for one of their worst European nights, thanks to our Arsenal women. What do you think?

COYGW!

Michelle M

