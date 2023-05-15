Let’s celebrate Arsenal being the only London team in the Champions League

It is almost certain now that if Arsenal are to win the Premier League, it will not be this season, but Chelsea and Tottenham won’t be either!
Brighton’s 3-0 win over the Gunners on Sunday evening finally ended our league title-winning chances this season.
Many Gooners may be disappointed, but there’s something to smile about this season.
For the first time since the 2015/16 season, Arsenal will finish above their North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs fans must have felt they were the better North London side, but this season they have returned to the position Gooners know they belong in, while Arteta and his boys have taken Arsenal to where it should be, at the top of the league (second to Manchester City).
Other than finishing in a better position than Spurs, the Gooners should also celebrate their return to Champions League football after at least a seven-year hiatus. And it’s not just incredible that they’re back in the Champions League; what’s more incredible is that Arteta and his boys are the only London team playing in the Champions League.
Chelsea and Spurs, featured in it this season and the previous season, have had such a disastrous campaign that for their fans next season, Champions League nights will be spent watching movies, if not Arsenal.
This season, Arsenal got back to competing in the Premier League. Not winning the league hurts, but lessons have been learned.
Next season, Arteta and his boys will be ready to go and do what they failed to do this season: outsmart City to the Premier League title.
Sam P
Sam P, your last sentence is the one that matters the most. Man City is our target because they have been setting the benchmark (for too long) !
What Lilywhites and Pensioners do is not really of much consequence to us now because we are clearly better than them. We are going upwards and Spurs are definitely not going to be real rivals to us for a while imo. Chelsea may well improve but again comparisons wll not be necessary next season because they have a fair way to go to match us now. We won’t stand still or be complacent and the summer signings and experiences from this season will make us even better next term. Well that’s the plan.
You can’t beat a cunning plan!
De Bruyne will be 32, Mahrez will be 33 and Gundogan will leave
We need to prevent Man City from signing Maddison and weaken them by snatching their hot prospects. I bet Cole Palmer can be Saka’s or Odegaard’s main competitor
Gai,
That means Arsenal would have to sell some players no matter how painful. I would rather we keep ESR to deputise for Xhaka and sell Viera and Lokonga. We also need another player to replace Thieney I don’t think he will stay considering his game time this season. We need at least a quality new Midfielder because the strength of Pathey and Joginho will diminish next season they are not getting younger I suggest Canceido or Rice, etc. I am of the opinion Nkethiae and Balogun both be sold and the money be used for a towering quality CF. in the mold of Vlahovic, Watkins, Osimehim or a bully who is Lukaku. But GJesus need to improve his goal tally. And let’s hope Saliba signs. But if he doesn’t Mohamed Simakan seem good.
Based on Simakan’s YouTube highlights, he isn’t as dominant as Saliba in duels, so I really hope Saliba extends his contract
gotanidea, I said the other day that
ManCHEATER City are not gods and although they have been a good empire all empires eventually fall. Actually they haven’t yet won a Champions’ League. You’ve hit the nail on the head about some of their players starting to get over the hill. Those three players, who are all fabulous by the way, can not go on forever. Not sure how good Alvarez really is either. This is not just wishful thinking, it’s a reality. No doubt City will raid the market, but something tells me they will be reasonably modest in their recruitment this summer. Don’t ask me how I know, it’s just a feeling. It’s time for change. Aside from City my main concern (and people may laugh) is Man U. Yes they’ve had some disappointing games this season, but I think Ten Hag is a very good manager. Do you know they’ve only conceded 8 goals at home in the PL this season. That’s something we certainly haven’t come anywhere near achieving.
I’m optimistic about our future.
Yes, our players will only get more cohesive next season. Man City would likely sign new midfielders and they would need to adapt as Haaland did