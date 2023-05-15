Let’s celebrate Arsenal being the only London team in the Champions League

It is almost certain now that if Arsenal are to win the Premier League, it will not be this season, but Chelsea and Tottenham won’t be either!

Brighton’s 3-0 win over the Gunners on Sunday evening finally ended our league title-winning chances this season.

Many Gooners may be disappointed, but there’s something to smile about this season.

For the first time since the 2015/16 season, Arsenal will finish above their North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs fans must have felt they were the better North London side, but this season they have returned to the position Gooners know they belong in, while Arteta and his boys have taken Arsenal to where it should be, at the top of the league (second to Manchester City).

Other than finishing in a better position than Spurs, the Gooners should also celebrate their return to Champions League football after at least a seven-year hiatus. And it’s not just incredible that they’re back in the Champions League; what’s more incredible is that Arteta and his boys are the only London team playing in the Champions League.

Chelsea and Spurs, featured in it this season and the previous season, have had such a disastrous campaign that for their fans next season, Champions League nights will be spent watching movies, if not Arsenal.

This season, Arsenal got back to competing in the Premier League. Not winning the league hurts, but lessons have been learned.

Next season, Arteta and his boys will be ready to go and do what they failed to do this season: outsmart City to the Premier League title.

Sam P

