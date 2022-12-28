Let’s celebrate Arsenal Women’s highs of the 2022-23 season so far by Michelle

Arsenal Women are currently on their Christmas break, returning to action in their biggest Women’s Super League game this season so far when they welcome top of the league Chelsea to Emirates Stadium on Sunday 15th January 2023.

Our Gunners are currently sitting 2nd in the WSL having won eight and lost one of their 9 matches played this season so far, sitting 3 points below Chelsea but Arsenal have a game in hand (away to Manchester City which should have been their 1st game of the season but was postponed due to her Majesty the Queen’s passing). Arsenal also secured qualification to the quarter-final’s of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. They fought through a tough group and finished top, ahead of reigning champions Lyon, Juventus and Zurich.

One of the real highlights of the season so far for Arsenal has got to be when Arsenal Women broke the WSL attendance record with over 47,000 bums on seats at Emirates Stadium when they thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 4-0. The atmosphere was electric!

Another indisputable highlight is when Arsenal played their opening Champions League group game away to reigning champions Lyon, in October, with our Gunners smashing Lyon by an astonishing 5-1 in a landmark victory, who have won the Champions league an incredible eight times.

Stand-out players for me this season so far have got to be Frida Maanum and Laura Weinroither, winners of Arsenal’s Player of the Month in October and November. Frida Maanum really gave Vivianne Miedema a run for her money early season, with Miedema struggling to get time off the bench. Maanum has been a tremendous asset in the midfield. And Laura Weinroither has excelled at right-back, particularly stepping up when Arsenal had to cope with injuries to both Leah Williamson & Rafaelle Souza early in the season.

All in all, the highs have been very high indeed. But with highs must come lows – my next article will look at those, before looking to what comes next in the new calendar year for our Gunners.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….