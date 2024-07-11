Let’s face facts – Arsenal really need to let Thomas Partey leave in this transfer window

I have to admit, I was one of the Gooners who fancied the idea of Arsenal giving Thomas Partey another chance next season. In fact, I have to admit that I’m one of the Gooners who have been hoping above hope that the Ghana international can finally prove his fitness over a full season.

But honestly, I think that my hopes are unlikely to change the facts of the situation, and I finally get why we should sell Partey this summer. Partey’s injuries have consistently plagued him, prompting me to question our decision to retain him despite his constant injuries, especially considering his weekly salary of around £200,000. His fitness isn’t consistent enough for our team, especially since we want to compete on multiple fronts.

Mikel Arteta needs a player who can start more than 30 games next season. Check out Manchester City; they’ve got Rodri playing in almost every single game. It’s a point of contention, but many believe that the Spaniard is the key to Man City’s success. Last season, the Citizens had a tough time and even lost the three games he didn’t play.

Do you ever wonder what would have happened if Arteta and Edu hadn’t signed Declan Rice? Would we have even made it to the top four?

Honestly, I’m not so sure we can rely on Partey to stay fit for the whole of next season. It might be a beneficial idea to consider finding a more dependable replacement, someone like Amadou Onana (maybe even bringing in the Everton player along with another midfielder like Mikel Merino).

If Rice sustains an injury, who will we turn to? Just curious. The availability of their players and the depth of their squad contribute to Real Madrid’s success as a European giant. Last season, they faced a defensive dilemma with several injured defenders, but they still managed to have a successful season.

It was a smart move to extend Jorginho’s contract. He’s always available when we need him. Apologies to Partey fans, but if there’s a reliable replacement available, it seems like a clear choice to let him go.

Peter Rix

