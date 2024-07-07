Let’s face facts Gooners – Arsenal will not be buying a new top striker this summer

Questions have been raised about Arsenal’s attacking threat and some say that signing a striker would help them lift that Premier League title they have been longing for since the Invincible’s season in 2004.

Arsenal were interested in signing a striker this summer, with the club approaching RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško. However, the Slovenian international opted to stay at RB Leipzig and continue his development. This now begs the question of whether Arsenal will even go in for a striker this summer, especially given Kai Havertz’s form picking up towards the end of last season.

Mikel Arteta has previously rejected the notion that Arsenal ‘have’ to sign a striker in the summer transfer window, saying this in a post-match interview with Peter Schmeichel, right after the disappointing 1-0 away defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League Quarterfinal Second Leg: “No, I don’t think so because we’re the team that’s scored more goals in the Premier League.”

“We have many other qualities. And today’s the day to stick behind the players because they have given us so much, they have taken us on this journey.”

Despite concerns about Arsenal lacking a cutting-edge in attack, Mikel Arteta’s men ended the season with 113 goals in all competitions (91 in the Premier League).

Arsenal have been linked with several other strikers this transfer window, including the likes of Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyökeres and Dusan Vlahovic, but it looks unlikely that Arsenal will make a move for any of them this summer.

